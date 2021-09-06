There will be an observance of the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks at the Mascoma Bank Knoll (grassy area), 8 Main St., Littleton, N.H., on Saturday, Sept. 11. Everyone is welcome to take part.
The memorial tribute will be from 8 a.m. to noon, spanning a timeframe in which the attacks occurred 20 years ago. The Northern Grafton County Republican Committee is organizing the event.
The event is to honor those who died as a result of the attacks to include those on the crashed planes, people in the buildings struck by the planes and public safety personnel who responded to the emergencies.
The tribute will be a somber one. Those in attendance will display American flags as well as banners and messages to support police and firefighters. No signs, flags, or clothing with political messaging will be allowed.
Patriotic songs will be played. Taps will be played at times specific to when the events of the day unfolded.
Parking is available in the Littleton municipal parking lots or behind the Mascoma Bank.
Contact Samantha Cross at mmacadet99@hotmail.com or call 603-444-0100 with any questions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.