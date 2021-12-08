$9,500 Returned To Local Man Duped By Scam

ST. JOHNSBURY — Law enforcement efforts from here to Las Vegas helped reunite a St. Johnsbury man who fell victim to a scam with $9,500 in cash he sent to the scammers.
St. Johnsbury Police Officer Robert Gerrish reported that a 68-year-old man was targeted by scammers who claimed they were members of law enforcement connected to the Drug Enforcement Administration and that the man needed to send money to avoid an arrest warrant.
“The scammers were repeatedly contacting the gentleman in order to coerce and extort money from him under the bogus threat of an arrest warrant,” noted Officer Gerrish, who reported his department became aware of the incident on Nov. 26. The officer withheld the name of the man victimized in the scam.
The money had been sent by the man to an address in Las Vegas. Officer Gerrish traced the package and had it seized with the help of the United Parcel Service (UPS) and Las Vegas Metro Police.
The officer also spoke to the suspects of the scam on the phone and confirmed they were not legitimate law enforcement officers.
The money was returned on Dec. 7. It was counted, verified and returned to the resident.
Officer Gerrish offered words of caution to help residents avoid falling victim to a similar scam.
“The St. Johnsbury Police Department would like to remind residents that law enforcement officers will never demand money from people over the phone or e-mail. Impersonation of law enforcement and government officials in phone scams is unfortunately becoming more frequent. The St. Johnsbury Police Department would urge residents to not send money or gift cards to unknown parties in response to unsolicited phone calls and report any and all suspicious activity to the police department,” he wrote.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.