90 Days Of Home Confinement For Motel Clerk Who Embezzled $17,000

The Colonnade Inn in Lyndon on June 17, 2019. (File Photo)

A former motel clerk has been sentenced to serve 90 days at home for embezzling thousands of dollars from her former employer.

Kaileigh H. Demers, 28, of St. Johnsbury, pleaded guilty in Caledonia Superior Court Monday to felony embezzlement in exchange for a sentence of 2-4 years, all suspended, except for 90 days on home confinement.

