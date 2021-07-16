911 Caller: 10 Ferraris On ‘Cannonball Run’ Speed Past Him On Interstate In St. J

A Vermont State Police dispatcher broadcast a “be-on-the-lookout” alert to law enforcement near Interstate 91 in St. Johnsbury Friday morning for 10 speeding Ferraris “possibly in a cannonball run situation.”
The dispatch went out to police late in the morning on Friday after a concerned motorist called 911 to say the Ferraris sped past him on the interstate. The cars had just gone from Interstate 93 to Interstate 91 northbound in St. Johnsbury. The caller told the 911 dispatcher that the Ferraris “were going so fast it felt like he was traveling in reverse.”
The caller said the cars were all different colors and had New York license plates. He also communicated his belief that the cars were on a “cannonball run.” The term cannonball run was made famous in a 1981 action comedy film by the same name. In the movie race teams gathered in Connecticut to start a cross-country car race.
After the initial broadcast there was no further mention of the cars by the dispatcher or from area law enforcement.
