LANDAFF — Sprouting up after the Civil War, the social groups known as granges fast became the hubs of rural towns across America.
There were thousands of them, all dedicated to promoting agriculture and farmers and the health and well-being of their community.
For 145 years, Mount Hope Grange #77 (the number signifies its order in the total number of granges starting up in New Hampshire) has played a large part in Landaff’s history, promoting its farmers and community events and participating in larger regional North Country events.
Now, a way of life appears to be at an end.
Vanishing farms and a dwindling membership have brought the grange in Landaff to the brink of extinction.
For Sue O’Hearn, a Landaff grange member for more than half a decade, Mount Hope adds character to the town of Landaff.
“It’s been an institution and it’s sad to see it go by the wayside,” she said.
On Tuesday, O’Hearn and several other members gathered at Landaff Town Hall for what was scheduled to be the final meeting of Mount Hope Grange.
It’s a difficult decision after so many years, but current membership has reached such a low point that it is no longer sustainable, said Richard Bronson, master of Mount Hope Grange and a member for seven decades.
Launched on Jan. 31, 1876, Mount Hope once had a peak membership of some 70 Landaff residents.
Today, that membership hovers around 31, but many of them, while dues-paying members, live mostly out of state, leaving just a handful attending regular meetings, and often not enough to meet the required seven-member quorum to vote on anything.
Mount Hope members have discussed merging with the Pine Grove Grange #298 in Bath, but that grange has similar struggles and has been talking for several years about disbanding, said Bronson.
And then there are the regular grange activities are beginning to challenge some aging Mount Hope members as well as the meetings that members, most on in years, would have to drive to at night and in the winter, he said.
“More than half of us are 75 or older and we’re just running out of steam,” said Bronson. “Three here tonight want to close it.”
Landaff Grange
After it started up, the Mount Hope Grange was housed under the vestry of the nearby church.
“It was a very tight little dark place, but they still had some good meetings and that was where it organized,” said Bronson. “It was 1894 before we got serious and got members.”
In the early 1920s, the grange moved its meetings into the town hall that had just been built.
“The story I read is there was sawdust and shavings on the floor and they just got the windows in and didn’t even start to clean up before they had the meeting that night,” said Bronson.
Rare for its time, the grange — the first one in America was established in 1867 — was founded on gender equality, with equal votes for men and women, making it the first American organization of its kind.
“We’re fortunate that the grange is one of the few organizations that have been ladies and gents ever since they organized,” said Bronson.
In Landaff, events for grangers and residents grew.
A card party every Saturday night that cost a dollar would draw a good crowd.
On Old Home Day, grangers would have a yard sale, and later in the year, a Christmas sale.
There was always a float in the Lisbon parade, and sometimes in the parades in Littleton and Franconia.
A pancake breakfast would draw 130 people, and was something Mount Hope members enjoyed putting on, said Bronson.
Mount Hope has put on a Mother’s Day dinner, a harvest supper, and a fair in the fall.
Several years ago, Landaff grangers helped with Landaff’s 250th birthday celebration.
“We used to sponsor Old Home Day, but as our clientele got older and older we just couldn’t keep up with it anymore,” said Bronson.
Like Bronson, Mount Hope member David Clement also recently reached the 70-year member mark.
A few years back, Bronson went looking for new members.
“I knocked on practically every door in this town in the last two years and tried to explain what it was and what it represented,” said Bronson. “But there are no farms left in town. It used to be when you went by one you could see the next farm in the distance. Now, a couple of them are raising a few beef cows.”
Today, the youngest grange member is 40.
Bronson, who joined the grange at age 14, is 86, and other members are in their 80s.
“We’re just plain getting tired,” he said.
Finding new members in a town of just 400 residents, and in a changing community where there are more second homes and neighbors who don’t know as many neighbors, is not easy.
O’Hearn joined because she is a good friend of Bronson and knew he needed new members.
“I wanted to support him,” she said. “He’s a stalwart grange member and lives the motto.”
O’Hearn, who turned 61 on Wednesday, also said age and the importance of history are becoming more important to her.
But keeping the history alive in Landaff is challenging when its agricultural roots are disappearing.
“It’s said to see the farms closing,” she said.
Bronson was recently asked if Mount Hope could ever revive after dissolving.
“Our first thought was no, but I’m wondering in 10 or 15 years if some new residents in town look at all the grange paraphernalia and say that must have been quite an organization,” he said. “They might revive it, but I’m not betting any money on it. But it wouldn’t surprise me out of my shoes if it did start up.”
For the last year, Mount Hope has kept just the minimum amount of members it needs so it can send dues (members pay $31 annually) to the state grange and remain an organization, he said.
Talk Of Dissolving
Tuesday at town hall saw a sobering, but necessary discussion about what a dissolving Mount Hope can keep and what, under the state grange bylaws, must go to the state grange organization.
Leading that talk was Arthur Merrill, general deputy for the New Hampshire State Grange who oversees several local granges in the Granite State and who drove to Landaff from Antrim with his wife, Beth, a deputy for NHSG District 1, to discuss the dissolving process.
“Fortunately, it’s been a while since we’ve closed a grange,” he said.
If Mount Hope closes, the state gets its roll books, which members signed when they first joined, because there are many instances when someone is looking for a relative who was a grange member, said Merrill.
Mount Hope’s meeting minutes can go to the Lisbon Historical Society, which covers Landaff.
The grange charter can stay in Landaff Town Hall as long as it reflects that it is the property of the state grange.
Other items can go to members as souvenirs, but gavels, ballot boxes, rugs, and sashes go to the state grange.
Mount Hope has about $1,700 in the bank, which, after bills are paid, will take it down to $150 or $200.
Grange members want that remainder donated to the local food pantry.
“We regularly support the food pantry,” said O’Hearn.
Merrill said Tuesday will not be Mount Hope’s last meeting, as he will have to make another trip to Landaff because the grange still has to complete the formal closing process and he needs to take some of its grange items back to the state grange.
In recounting Mount Hope’s struggles to Merrill, Bronson said there are only three historical families left in Landaff and the rest are newer residents.
If he finds new members, he said, many are not keen on the longstanding grange meeting rituals.
“Some say they wouldn’t come if we did that,” said Bronson. “And that’s what makes a meeting.”
At a grange in southeastern New Hampshire, Merrill said the master of that grange didn’t want to do the formal opening and closing, even though both, if done right, take less than 10 minutes.
“If everyone is there and they do their part, it flows and you feel like you’ve officially opened the grange,” said Bronson.
More than a century of culture is also being lost locally.
Mount Hope member Maxine Tyler, 93, is probably the only member left who knows how to do the grange’s Harvest March in the third degree, said Bronson.
The first grange in New Hampshire, in Exeter, was founded in 1873.
In total, some 360 subordinate granges were organized in the state, said Merrill.
According to New Hampshire State Grange history, a big mission is to promote education and help local students with books, and granges in their earlier years helped create local libraries.
“In the early 1950s, the grange in New Hampshire peaked membership at about 33,000, and at that point, there were about 280 or 290 granges,” he said. “We’re down now to about 40.”
If Mount Hope doesn’t have the seven members to meet the required quorum to take a vote to dissolve the grange, Merrill said the state grange master has the power to close it.
For the time that they’ve been in it, several Mount Hope members said that it’s been fun.
“I’m sorry to see you folks close, but I understand,” said Merrill.
“We tried,” said Mount Hope Grange Secretary Melissa Locke.
Hope For Mount Hope
“Have you ever had a grange come back after 10 or 15 years?” asked Bronson.
“About 10 years ago, the Claremont Grange reorganized, and they reorganized about 8 ½ or nine years after they closed,” said Merrill.
And if 20 Mount Hope members show up to the next meeting and seven want to close the grange, but 13 votes to keep it open, Mount Hope will have to stay open, said Merrill.
After the meeting, Merrill said another grange, Wicwas Lake #292 in Meredith Center, was at one time down to four or five people at a meeting.
They are now back up to 90 members with 40 attending regularly and came back in 2014 after being down five years, though #292 is unique in that it owns its own building, he said.
While North Country granges in Bath and Stratford are struggling, the grange in Colebrook is doing well and the one in Pittsburg is holding its own, he said.
Although all granges began with a focus on agriculture, and while that largely remains the priority of the national grange organization, many local granges today are more about community service and issues unique to rural communities, said Merrill.
“We’re still out there working,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.