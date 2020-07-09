GLOVER — A century-old landmark in Glover will continue under new ownership, if everything goes as planned.
Currier’s Market, a one-stop destination on Route 16, has been in the Currier family since 1967. And then the patriarch, Jim Currier, now 80, decided earlier this year to sell.
Patrons and friends were worried. Would Glover lose its only store, an important meeting place? Would a 114-year-old tradition end?
It looks like it won’t. A buyer, who the family is not ready to identify until the sale is official, has stepped forward and wants to keep the old tradition going.
The family made news Thursday with a cheerful announcement on the store’s Facebook page.
“Lots of changes are happening and they come around fast! Just to let everyone know (if you don’t already) we have a buyer! Exciting news!”
The Currier family will close the store July 31, with sales on the last Currier’s Market T-shirts and other items until then. The new owner is expected to open the store this fall, the family announced. The post office in the store will not reopen under new ownership.
Jim’s son Jeff said Thursday that it was indeed an exciting time. They’ve been busy getting ready to hand it over.
Jeff didn’t want to identify the new owner, saying it is up to that person to make that announcement.
The buyer, contacted by The Caledonian-Record Thursday, declined to confirm the pending purchase, saying that it was in the works and wouldn’t be official until the closing.
Jim Currier, who retired earlier this year, decided it was time to sell in late spring and the family members who have kept it going, Jeff and his wife Windy and others, agreed. The COVID-19 pandemic had forced restrictions on store operations at the time, and the structure wasn’t meeting modern-day insurance requirements and needed renovations.
Jim Currier in June told Scott Wheeler, publisher of Vermont’s Northland Journal, that he was sad about selling his market. The first chapter of the story will appear in the Journal’s August edition.
“We’ve had a lot of good years, and there are a lot of memories in this store,” Currier said.
Jim Currier was 26 when he and his late wife Gloria and his parents, Maynard and Jessie Currier, bought the store, which would become known as Currier’s Quality Market. Jim’s children grew up in the store.
The unique displays inside include a memorial wall of flags and memorabilia in honor of his late brother, Marine Lance Cpl. Philip Buchanan Currier, who died at the age of 20 on duty in Vietnam on Jan. 16, 1969.
And then there are dozens of preserved animals populating the store, including a mounted 948-pound bull moose, bears, boars, bobcats, coyotes, deer, fishers, lynx, mink, raccoon and fish.
It’s an old-fashioned country store, where you can buy your groceries, get a lunch and a coffee and pick up hardware and hunting and fishing gear.
Jim Currier was honored as the 2011 Vermont Grocers Association Retailer of the Year.
The store buyer wants to keep the old-fashioned general store going, the family says, but the mounted trophies have been sold and will go to another home.
