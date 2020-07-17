Blind luck and an insatiable curiosity led to the likely discovery of an incredibly rare occurrence in Peacham that was literally out of this world.
Serendipitous video footage, intriguing physical evidence and a bit of snooping by Fairbanks Museum Science Educator Bobby Farlice-Rubio all indicate a meteor came down in the woods below Brian and Julieann Barney’s Greenbanks Hollow home on July 6.
Farlice-Rubio calls the event a once-in-a-lifetime chance and the Barneys consider themselves incredibly fortunate, not just because it happened in their back yard, but also because whatever “it” was didn’t fall on their house or barn, or when ground conditions were incredibly dry and brittle just days earlier.
Yet the “it” that fell may forever be a mystery because, at least as of yet, no crater or extraterrestrial debris has been found.
The Barneys have cameras set up around their barn and paddock that sets digital markers in the footage when motion is detected. Every once in a while, mostly out of curiosity, Julieann reviews the footage to see what her animals are up to and what kind of wildlife may be wandering into the barnyard from the nearby woods.
“I’ve seen more wildlife on the cameras than I have in real life,” she noted.
So earlier this week while skimming through the footage markers for the last couple weeks, a brilliant flash caught her eye.
The time stamp showed it was 4:13 a.m. on Monday, July 6.
The system is designed to detect heat when it’s dark and often bright flashes are bugs flying just inches from the camera, she explained, but something about this flash was different.
So she played it back.
“Did I really just see what I think I saw?” she thought, so she slowed the video down a bit, then slower and slower. She was convinced she was looking at an object with intense heat coming down nearly vertically. What’s more, it appeared to be landing in the woods that line her field less than 100 yards away.
She checked the footage from a second camera and there was the flash at the exact same time, but this angle appeared to show something incredibly hot bouncing or ricocheting and scattering through the trees.
At this point Julieann wondered if she was truly looking at a meteor and pulled her husband Brian and 17-year-old son Colin, who is interested in astrophysics, into the mystery.
“I said, ‘Let’s go look for a meteorite,’” said Julieann. But her son, ever the skeptic, wanted to see the video footage.
It didn’t take long for him to be convinced and off they went.
“I saw the footage and I was like, you know, that looks like something worth putting an afternoon into,” said Colin. “This thing landed in our backyard.”
Colin’s curiosity now piqued, he followed his parents down the hill.
“They are clever enough they did some trigonometry before I could try it,” said Colin of efforts to triangulate the location from the camera footage. “I think the hardest part really was fumbling around the area where it could have landed.”
For the next several hours they tromped through the thick underbrush and over fallen limbs and trees, and what they would find convinced them even more they were looking at signs of a meteor strike.
They found what appeared to be burnt leaves concentrated in the area where it appeared the event occurred on the video.
“You could see where there had been some small fires on the ground,” added Brian. “We were pretty convinced it was a meteor.”
What they didn’t find, at least yet, much to their chagrin, was a crater with a foreign rock in the bottom of it.
Thursday afternoon Farlice-Rubio made a quick trip out from the museum to review the video and check out the signs in the woods for himself. “When I heard there was video I was like, oh wow, this is as good as it gets,” said Farlice-Rubio when he arrived, so Julieann queued up the footage.
“Oh, wow! Oh man, that is obvious. It’s right in front of the hill, wow!,” exclaimed Farlice-Rubio as he looked at the video for the first time. A quick look at the second angle, and down the hill and into thick they went.
Ever the science educator, Farlice-Rubio noted 70 million pounds of rock from space lands on earth every year. “Mostly it’s ash and mostly it lands in the ocean, so the chances of seeing it is extremely rare. That’s why most people go out into the desert to find them,” he said, pushing branches and saplings aside as he ventured into the thick.
As Julieann, Brian and Colin led Farlice-Rubio to the site, he spotted the leaves that appeared to be singed.
“There is a thing called fire blight that resembles this,” he speculated turning a couple leaves in his hand. But as they showed him more of the signs, fire blight couldn’t explain everything they found since it appeared to affect multiple species not typically impacted by blight, and it also appeared to affect individual branches in an uncharacteristic way for fire blight, explained Farlice-Rubio. The signs were also concentrated in a close area and not elsewhere in the stand of trees, which you would expect of blight.
“Now I’m more convinced that this is the splatter because of how it’s distributed,” said Farlice-Rubio. “And this is affecting a lot of species that aren’t affected by fire blight.”
“You can imagine why NASA goes to get their meteorites in Antarctica,” said Farlice-Rubio as they struggled through the brush. “They are like chocolate chips on a white cookie, you can find them anywhere.”
“It’s undeniable that you had that happen,” said Farlice-Rubio after their brief search through the woods. “If there is a piece big enough to see, it would be like winning the lottery to find it.”
He suggested maybe heading back into the woods with a metal detector. “I don’t know Colin, this could be a fun hobby,” said Farlice-Rubio, explaining while not all meteorites are metallic. “Vermont doesn’t have a lot of iron rich minerals anywhere, so when you find a piece of iron …”
“I think the video is incontrovertible that some kind of meteor hit here. I think just based on what I’ve seen that it was probably so broken up that nothing bigger than a grain of rice could probably be found, even if we could find it,” said Farlice-Rubio. “It might have been hot ash by the time it got to the ground.”
“I don’t know what it was made of and it probably broke apart, but you’ve got a once-in-a-lifetime event here, that’s awesome,” said Farlice-Rubio, noting he may have to come back again when he had more time to wander through the woods, but time and Mother Nature are working against them. With rain and continued growth, any additional evidence will be harder and harder to discern.
“I was sure hoping to find a piece,” said Julieann, but thrilled with Farlice-Rubio’s assessment.
Julieann reported that later Thursday after Farlice-Rubio’s encouraging visit she took to the woods with her neighbor to poke around a bit more and found what appears to be even more extensive signs.
