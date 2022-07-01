An unusual fight occurred at the New Avenue Apartments building located at 369 Railroad Street in St. Johnsbury.
Nicholas Lamphear, 20, pleaded not guilty in Caledonia Superior Court on Monday to a misdemeanor charge of simple assault and was released on conditions by Judge Michael S. Kupersmith.
Lamphear is accused of assaulting his neighbor, Levi Rice, 19, just after 8 p.m on April 19.
Caledonia Superior Court
“I asked both males what the altercation was over and I was advised by both that they were upset about who was going to fight another individual first,” wrote St. Johnsbury Police Cpl. Steven N. Hartwell in his report. “I asked both for clarification but that was the best excuse I was given.”
Rice told police that Lamphear pushed his way into his apartment damaging his door and put him in a choke-hold and struck him in the right side of his face.
“Rice stated that he was kept in the choke-hold at least five minutes,” wrote Cpl Hartwell. “He stated that he never lost consciousness and eventually picked Lamphear up and put him out of his apartment.”
Rice suffered minor injuries, according to the report.
But at Monday’s arraignment, Lamphear’s defense attorney, Jennifer Cleveland, told the court that the conflict between the two men appears to have ended.
“They have since resolved their differences,” said Attorney Cleveland. “They live in the same building and they do intend to remain friends.”
Lamphear faces a possible sentence of up to one year in prison and a $1,000 fine if convicted.
