ST. JOHNSBURY — In mid-October, a pipe burst in the kitchen of the United Community Church (th UCC - formerly the North Congregational Church) on Main Street, and hopes to host this year’s Thanksgiving inter-faith community feast were dashed, but not for long.
Erika Thompson said she and Barbara Connelly, of the UCC, reached out to Dr. Sharon Howell, the headmaster of St. Johnsbury Academy, and Chef David Hale, the culinary teacher at the independent high school which has long partnered with the church to cook and present holiday feasts, and they cooked up a new plan for this year.
The feast was held on Thanksgiving Day at the former South Congregational Church, which the UCC donated to St. Johnsbury Academy several years ago when the two nearby churches merged; the South Church had long been used by St. Johnsbury Academy, for its freshman chapel and the lower level has hosted a portion of the school’s culinary program for many years.
The former church is today called South Church Hall.
So the South Church Hall this year was the site of the community meal, and held amid the ongoing pandemic, with safety rules. Everyone had to arrive and wait in line masked, volunteers were masked and gloved as food was prepared and packed up for takeout orders and the buffet line. When diners got up to leave the table for more food or another reason, masks were required.
As volunteer and St. Johnsbury Academy staff member Ellen Meranze said, “No one is going to be walking around without masks on.”
She got involved to help out Chef Hale and represent the school at the community gathering, and was there on Thanksgiving Day helping to check people in upstairs, and was there volunteering on Wednesday as well. She said a steady stream of volunteers and community members stopping by to donate food and beverages was amazing to witness.
That the school’s culinary classes helped to prepare some of the food being shared with the community on Thanksgiving was a special touch, too, she noted.
“I watched volunteers coming in yesterday with desserts and cider and more, they just kept coming and coming and asking ‘what else can we do?’ … this is why I moved to St. J,’ shared Meranze.
She was sitting next to Thompson, one of the volunteers working the event for the UCC, and whose entire family were helping out, upstairs and down.
Thompson said to-go meals were also being delivered to the emergency room at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital, to CALEX Ambulance, and to the St. Johnsbury Police Department; the fire department in town was cooking their own feast, so passed on the opportunity, she said.
Some 150 takeout meals were being delivered or picked up, said Connelly, of Waterford. She said the event was co-hosted by the faith community and by the Academy.
Thompson said putting on the Thanksgiving feast to share with the community during the ongoing pandemic was as important socially for people to come together as for the nutritious festive meal, which featured turkey and all the fixings, and a dizzying array of homemade pies, rolls, and more.
There was even a guitar player entertaining at the feast, downstairs, and upstairs, the door was open for anyone wishing to share in the feast, and a sign out front advertised the free meals. There were two seatings, at 11 and 12:30 with a capacity limit of 70 for each seating.
Diners began arriving a few moments before the feast was served, and inside, the production team responded to Chef Hale shouting out orders about getting the takeout assembly line going, and he demonstrated what a to-go dinner should look like, including the amounts, making sure each one had all the fixings, and more. He built a prototype to demonstrate, as volunteers, from grade-school children to senior citizens, looked on.
Hale said the feast was made possible through donations and efforts across the community.
One of the children volunteering was Elijah Scherer, 10, of East Haven, who said, “It feels nice to give the other people who maybe can’t afford food Thanksgiving dinner.”
Patrick Lee of Lyndonville, 70, said last year with the height of the pandemic, and events canceled, he missed a community meal, and he typically does attend one, and appreciates the efforts volunteers put in to put on a meal like the one at the South Church on Thanksgiving Day.
“I really enjoy it,” he said, the first in line at the buffet dinner.
Lee said, “I’m single and I have friends, but I’d rather be by myself. Last year, I think we missed everything,” he said of the ability to gather at a community celebration this year.
Wearing a blue paper mask, Lee shared that he is vaccinated. He added, “I really appreciate that we can have this today.”
His favorite part of the Thanksgiving meal? “Just a nice turkey dinner,” shared Lee.
Volunteer Beth Norris, helping with prep as the feast and to-go line got underway, asked if it was okay if she got “a little religious.”
She was invited to do so, and she said, “Jesus says feed my sheep; that’s it.”
Inside the kitchen, Chef Hale hollered, “Listen up! Guys. we’re abut to build the takeouts. We’re getting really, really close!”
He warned that he was coming through with hot turkey, “We’re ready to serve people! That’s what we’re talking about! That’s how we roll!”
Volunteer Darlene Kincaid of St. Johnsbury was busily buttering rolls with two other volunteers, Duane Knight and Vicki Scherer, both of East Haven. Kincaid also was going to deliver meals, she said.
Another volunteer, Jessie Raynor of St. Johnsbury, shared her reason for being at the feast helping to serve others, “We have so much to be grateful for and I love my community.”
Ashley Scherer, 14, an 8th grader at the St. Johnsbury School, said of volunteering - and giving back to the community on Thanksgiving Day, “It feels great.”
