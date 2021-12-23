LITTLETON — It was a small advertisement drumming up interest for an unknown band that was placed in The Caledonian-Record on Saturday, Dec. 26, 1970:
“The Galleon. Good Times! 47 Main St. (Next to Jax Jr. Theatre Bldg.) Littleton, N.H. TONIGHT: “Aerosmith” (Formerly known as Fox Chase).”
That show was a half-century ago, but for some, the memories remain just as vivid.
“They were part and parcel of the music scene here in the North Country and New England,” Rick Hunt, a Littleton native and professional illustrator who was at the Aerosmith gig and at the group’s other shows in Littleton and the North Country, said Thursday. “They have a history up here.”
Before that first performance in Littleton — one of Aerosmith’s first shows under that band name and possibly its first in New Hampshire — Steven Tallarico (who would later take the stage name Steven Tyler as the vocalist of Aerosmith) was the drummer and co-lead singer for a popular band called Fox Chase.
“I was friends with those guys,” said Hunt. “The organist used to stay at my apartment when they were in town.”
The Galleon, now 42 Main St. and home to Little Town Brews, was owned by Jere and Yvonne Eames, who invited Fox Chase to perform when the club opened in October 1969.
Following Aerosmith’s December 1970 debut in Littleton, the early Aerosmith would play other shows in the North Country, including several times at Newell’s Casino at Forest Lake in Whitefield and another at The Galleon, in October 1971, before their venues became larger, they cut their first album, began playing stadiums, and made rock ‘n roll history.
“I knew Joey Kramer [Aerosmith’s drummer] the best,” Hunt said of the early days. “We talked about me doing artwork for his drum set.”
The Galleon was a popular place that was well known, and a band like Aerosmith, which stood out from some other bands, was a good fit for a crowd wanting to see what was new on the scene, he said.
“[Jere] was instrumental in hiring them to come up here,” said Hunt.
On Dec. 26, Hunt was upstairs by the window looking down on the stage, where the band was playing.
“They were an unknown band at the time,” he said. “It was interesting. This was during the time when there were no cell phones, computers, or anything like that. People went to The Galleon knowing that was the place that everybody was going to be Saturday night. If you wanted to connect with somebody, that’s what you did, you went to The Galleon.”
Aerosmith, in that show and their others, made a splash, said Hunt.
“One scene I’ll never forget is they were at The Galleon playing The Lovin’ Spoonful cover of ‘On The Road Again,” he said. “I can even hear it now. It was really rocking. There was a lot of kick-ass energy they did in that song. My jaw dropped. Steve Tyler was like six feet away from me.”
Hunt recounted a unique era.
“Back then, there was some really good music happening around here, bands that were really good, like Gunnison Brook, and Tracks, from Hanover,” he said. “I feel bad for the kids today. They haven’t experienced anything like we did. You were on the scene. It was great. I was so thankful I came up that way with the music scene here.”
Peter Wonson, lead singer for Tracks, a retired educator now living in Virginia and author of the 2011 book “Old Times, Good Times, a Rock ‘n Roll Story” that chronicles rock music in northern New England, said The Galleon was a club that packed in a lot of big acts.
While that era in Littleton would come to an end, Aerosmith was just getting started.
“Tracks broke up, Gunnison Brook broke up, and Aerosmith got better and played for 40 years,” he said. “It’s just a matter of development. It’s the long run that counts, not the flash and splash. That whole music scene, which we called the Malhoit circuit [named after band agent Ed Malhoit], which overlapped Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont, was a great place to be playing and working on your chops and putting in your dues.”
Jere and Yvonne Eames got some great mileage out of their Littleton club and had some great bands, said Wonson.
“Like everything else, word gets out and bands want to play there,” he said. “It was a place to be seen and burnish your reputation. We were really lucky back then in that stretch. That’s what I consider the golden age of rock and roll.”
Jere Eames was the one who placed the ad in The Caledonian-Record for Aerosmith’s December 1970 show.
“They were outstanding,” Eames said of the show. “We were very impressed.”
The Galleon itself would remain a hit for a few more years
“We had an average of 600 paid customers a night here,” said Eames. “One night, we broke 900 admissions in that building. What happened is we served no alcohol and when Vermont changed their drinking age to 18, a bunch of our crowd went to Vermont. That’s when we changed The Galleon into Jeremiah’s Tavern. We had a five-year run with The Galleon. Those were the good days.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.