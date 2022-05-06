Police say a man and his wife had a coordinated plan to steal cigarettes from the St. Johnsbury Maplefields store.

Frankie Gonzalez, 53, of St. Johnsbury, is scheduled for arraignment on a charge of retail theft in Caledonia Superior Court on Monday.

According to an affidavit filed by St. Johnsbury Police Lt. Mark Bickford, security video shows Gonzalez and his wife Savanna Gonzalez, 33, entering the store just after 1 a.m. on Feb. 3 while night-shift clerk Nicole Davis, 28, was working.

Caledonia Superior Court

“Once inside, Savanna goes towards one of the drink coolers while Frankie stays somewhat near the checkout area,” wrote Lt. Bickford in his report. “Savanna takes an item from the cooler and shortly thereafter drops the glass container onto the floor of the store causing it to break. Davis is seen leaving the checkout area of the store to retrieve a mop bucket from the back office area. She then walks towards Savanna and is seen cleaning up the mess. It is at this moment Frankie uses the ‘distraction’ caused by Savanna to go behind the checkout counter, which is now unattended, and steals two cartons of cigarettes.”

Police say the video shows Frankie Gonzalez concealing the two cartons of cigarettes under his jacket and leaving the store without paying for them. The total cost of the cigarettes allegedly stolen by Gonzalez is approximately $218.64 with tax.

Frankie Gonzalez faces a possible sentence of up to six months in prison and a $500 fine if convicted.

