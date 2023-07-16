The St. Johnsbury band is very fortunate to possess an extensive music library of several thousand pieces dating from the late 19th Century to the current day. Public donations fund new purchases. However Band Librarian Jim McGregor reported that we are running out of storage space.

Early this year I started going through the library looking for pieces that either did not have good instrumentation for our band or were incomplete. Our library is organized by style of music and then arranged by number in file folders. For example we have approximately 265 overtures. I thought this would be a good place to find pieces that we could get rid of. What I found surprised me and I believe surprised the band members too; they are wonderful to play.

