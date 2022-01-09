LYNDONVILLE — The Ron and Lee Dunphy love story started back when they were kids.
One day he was riding his bike. She was playing badminton with her cousin Carol. The birdie landed conveniently close to him.
So the story, oft-told by Ron, goes, young Lee approached him and immediately informed him, “Hi, my name is Leora. My friends call me Lee. I’m going to the dance tonight. Are you going? I will save you a dance.”
They had been fourth-grade classmates. The dance encounter likely happened when they were adolescents.
They marked their 60th Anniversary last year at the Mooselook Restaurant in Concord.
“This was the ‘story’ dad always claimed of how they met,” shared Peggy Dunphy, the youngest of the couple’s four daughters. “But he liked to joke … so we never knew if it was true.”
What cannot be overstated is the joy and devotion the pair found in one another, until their final days.
Lee, who suffered at the end of her years from dementia, died on July 2, 2021. Four months and two days later, on Nov. 4, 2021, Ron also passed.
His death is among the about 860,000 Americans and who have lost their lives to the COVID-19 pandemic which rages on, said his three surviving daughters, Tissy Rogers, 56, of Arizona; Paula Eaton, 54, of Kirby; and Peggy Dunphy, 49, of Lyndonville.
Pamela Kallahan, the eldest of the Dunphy daughters, died in 2015 after battling cancer. Losing her was the most difficult thing Ron and Lee had to endure during their lives, shared Tissy, Paula and Peggy.
Paula and Peggy opened up in order to document the death of a local person to COVID-19.
Ron Dunphy was 80-years-old and had taken the pandemic seriously, was vaccinated, and respected the need to mask up.
He received his first and second doses of the Moderna vaccine to protect himself on Feb. 1 and March 1, and had gotten his flu shot and planned, on his return from the long-anticipated family trip to his granddaughter’s wedding in October, to get his Moderna booster, said Paula.
He and his two daughters who live in Vermont had traveled together to Arizona in October to attend the wedding of Tissy’s daughter, Nicole.
Their dad had some underlying health conditions, and while they had a wonderful, emotional trip — he cried the entire time he danced with the bride to the song she chose to dance with her grandfather to, Grandpa, Tell Me ‘Bout the Good Old Days — on the return flight his symptoms, including struggling to breathe, began to get worrisome.
They suspected a stent he had put in some time ago needed checking on, so they made the decision to go straight to the hospital in Burlington where he had had the procedure so that they could check him out and care for him quickly.
They got into the emergency room and Peggy and Paula had both heard back that their COVID tests were negative. Ron’s positive test came in about the same time that the hospital’s emergency room also found him to be positive for the virus.
Tissy, the sister in Arizona, had tested positive before the trio returned to Vermont. Everyone at the wedding was vaccinated and people took measures to be safe.
No one else from the wedding turned up with COVID.
Loving Memories
Before sharing the story of their dad’s final days, the sisters talked about when their parents were young — sweethearts through high school at Lyndon Institute — where Ron was a track star, something he remained very proud of until his final days.
“He was very proud of his track,” said Peggy, saying her dad had a handful of well-worn stories he took out and told over and over, about his high school athlete days and the stories of falling for their mom, who he called a “hottie,” embarrassing her often, even in their senior years.
Peggy said her dad had struggled in the four months since losing his wife. His broken heart and loneliness contributed to his rapid decline, his daughters believe.
“Mom was the other half of dad since they were so young,” said Peggy.
Paula said, “They were in each other’s back pocket all the time.”
They were born the same year, but Lee was seven months older, born in February of 1941, and Ron in September.
“He was a jokester,” said Peggy. “He liked to joke around. He liked to say he had to put a ring on her finger before he had to go to the military.”
They graduated in 1959 and were married in 1960.
Growing up, camping was a big past time and the family camped seasonally in Brighton and in Westmore, and sometimes took trips together to Maine.
Lee ran a beauty salon bearing her name on the Back Center Road for more than 45 years, and Ron worked at Vermont Tap & Die for years, and later as a head of maintenance for the town school system. He was also in the Army National Guard.
The couple had nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Their daughters recalled how their parents spent time together as often as they could, and would go on Saturday night date nights to local dance halls, taking their Black Velvet and ginger ale to BYOB events they attended with friends.
In their retirement, they moved to Arizona where they lived for more than a decade, coming to Vermont summers, and then returning a few years ago when Lee was diagnosed with dementia.
Loss
That a family wedding ended up possibly being connected to how Ron caught COVID, the traveling on planes, airports … is heartbreaking for everyone, but he also had the chance to be with his family at an important milestone that was shared by all. He was very emotional at the wedding, especially dancing with granddaughter Nicole.
It’s been a hard few months — losing both parents four months apart.
Paula and Peggy brought their dad home from the wedding on the plane, and as it became clear he was struggling and they decided he had to go straight to the hospital. He agreed reluctantly, informing his daughters he would not stay overnight.
“He just wanted to go home,” said Paula.
He was admitted on Oct. 26th and did not come home — he died at the hospital on Nov. 4.
During the nine days of hospitalization, with Ron going back and forth to the ICU, it was a roller coaster of emotions, with the family hoping for the best despite the virus taking hold.
At one point they were told they could not see him at the hospital unless it was clear he was not going to come home. Paula remembers thinking to herself, “OK, that’s not going to happen.”
His cell phone needed charging and they had taken it with them, not realizing they would not be able to return. He would call them from the room, calling the only number he had memorized, his own, and his daughters would take the often very brief calls; sometimes he could utter just a few words because of the difficulty breathing and speaking.
“He couldn’t talk … he couldn’t catch his breath,” said Peggy.
While he was hospitalized, Ron had a mild heart attack, caused by COVID-19.
“It was hard, because you couldn’t have conversations with him,” said Peggy.
The nurses would sit with him for an hour at a time to provide comfort — they would massage his feet, and try to soothe his spirits and keep him from being so lonely.
Ron had an 8- by 10-inch picture of his beloved Lee in the hospital room with him; his daughter and granddaughter had placed it at the wedding and given it to him as a parting gift, so he had that with him in the room with him the whole time.
When at last they were told this was it, and they could come say goodbye, Peggy and Paula suited up with gowns and gloves, face shields and more, and they entered the room their dad was in with the negative pressure and all of the machines keeping oxygen flowing and him alive. When the machines were turned off, the room was suddenly so quiet, “You didn’t realize how loud it was until everything got shut off,” said Peggy.
The staff “looked like they were right out of space,” said Peggy of the level of personal protective equipment the hospital staff had to don to protect themselves working with COVID-positive patients.
“You couldn’t touch him without a glove,” said Peggy, saying that was hard, that it felt like he was a leper, because of the virus’s contagiousness. “I can’t imagine how lonely he was.”
Because of his congestive heart failure and being pre-diabetic, plus his age, the outlook for his quality of life did not look good, his daughters shared.
Ron said goodbye in a virtual space to his sons-in-law, Chris, Bill and Todd, only able to say a few words. Daughter Tissy was on the computer screen saying goodbye with her sisters in Vermont in the room with their dad.
“He kept saying, ‘I’ll see you on the high side,’” his daughters shared. That was the last thing he said before he raised his hands at the end and said out loud the names of three long-deceased family members, including his grandfather.
Peggy, who runs The Smithtress, a hair salon on Depot Street in Lyndonville (following in her mom’s footsteps) wears a mask all the time these days, though she’s thrice-vaccinated.
As she began a haircut on a client on a recent day, she shared, “Out of respect for my dad and people who have gone through this, I have been very good about wearing my mask all the time now.”
*****
Below is the entry from October, when Ron Dunphy’s high school athletics career was enshrined in the 2021 Athletic Hall of Fame Class at Alumni Auditorium.
Ron Dunphy, ‘59
Dunphy competed in football and track. His natural speed and agility contributed to both teams enjoying great success. Ron started making his mark his sophomore year on the track team as he grew stronger and started to train seriously. That hard work began paying dividends and in his junior year he became the first recipient of the Burns and Lewis Award for earning the most points in a single season, 45. Also that year, he was state champion in the 100, 220, and 440 setting both LI and state records in those events. The boys track team won the state championship that year and competed in the New England Championship.
The team repeated its championship the following year and Ron again captured the title in the 100-yard dash. Ron considers himself grateful for his LI years, not only for his accomplishments but also because he got to train and compete with other athletes such as Bob Heath, Tim Simpson and Ralph Devereaux.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.