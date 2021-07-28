Vinny Matteis, who owns and flies a small private plane from the Caledonia County Airport in Lyndon, shared this aerial shot he took while flying over the Kingdom Corn Maze in Sutton. He is working on opening the first-ever aviation museum in the State of Vermont, in an old schoolhouse on the grounds of the Caledonia County Airport. He said in recent days he is planning the grand opening of the museum and flying school, the Vermont Aviation Museum, on Sept. 18 rain or shine. More details will be forthcoming closer to that date. (Photo Courtesy Vinny Matteis)
A-Maze-Ing Perspective
Local Pilot Beginning Vt Aviation Museum - Opening Planned Sept. 18
Worth A Look...
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Special Collections
In 2020, these athletes overcame historic challenges to rise to the top of their sports. These our athletes of the year.
Here you'll find our latest collection of Caledonian-Record reports on the coronavirus outbreak and local response, from the beginning of May.
Here you'll find our latest collection of Caledonian-Record reports on the coronavirus outbreak and local response, from the beginning of April. Our January, February and March stories are here: https://www.caledonianrecord.com/news/local/our-coronavirus-coverage/collection_5885178c-692e-11e…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.