A-Maze-Ing Perspective
Vinny Matteis, who owns and flies a small private plane from the Caledonia County Airport in Lyndon, shared this aerial shot he took while flying over the Kingdom Corn Maze in Sutton. He is working on opening the first-ever aviation museum in the State of Vermont, in an old schoolhouse on the grounds of the Caledonia County Airport. He said in recent days he is planning the grand opening of the museum and flying school, the Vermont Aviation Museum, on Sept. 18 rain or shine. More details will be forthcoming closer to that date. (Photo Courtesy Vinny Matteis)

