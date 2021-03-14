NEWBURY — Vermont – like the rest of the nation and world – on Wednesday hit the one-year mark for the COVID-19 pandemic, and in the small town of Newbury, a memorial has recorded the lives of Vermonters who lost their lives to the deadly virus.
Small white flags have been placed on the Newbury Common to mark each of those victims of the deadly virus, along with flowers — real ones at first, later plastic flowers, like those adorning gravesites, much of the past year. The scene has appeared like a tidy, neatly arranged artistic cemetery, a nearby sign documenting how many deaths the state has recorded.
That number had grown to 214 by Sunday, according to the Vermont Department of Health.
With a deep blanket of snow, the memorial has not been kept up with the much-higher numbers of COVID deaths in Vermont in recent months.
But the woman behind the installation and effort to mark those lost during the pandemic, Linda Bryan, a photographer and artist, will be back out soon, updating the grim numbers and adding more flags and flowers.
With the advent of COVID-19 and the global pandemic, Bryan acted on her desire to honor and remember every single Vermonter who has been lost to the COVID-19 crisis.
The project holds roots in her feelings – and actions – about how the numbers of those lost in mass shootings become blurred and people become numb to the magnitude of the tragedies. She has previously created a memorial on the Newbury Common after one of the mass shootings in Texas.
“When we started getting hit with COVID deaths, I think it was around mid-April. I didn’t put the numbers up (at first) because we didn’t have that many numbers,” said Bryan. “Again, we’re getting stuck in these numbers, these statistics, but we don’t have a visual way of seeing that … so I put the flags again on the Newbury Common.”
On the town’s common, she said, “You have emotion, you have wind, you have a good vista, it’s the quintessential town green.”
Bryan began placing the white flags 6-feet apart, “because we were supposed to stand 6-feet apart and then there was the 6-feet under” symbolism, she added, “It did look like a cemetery in a sense.”
“At first, I had little pots of pansies in front of them, I was actually hoping people would start to decorate, but no one ever did,” said Bryan. “The pansies started to die.”
She replaced them with plastic flowers, which “are also very popular at grave sites.”
A native Vermonter, Bryan, 58, moved to Newbury as an adult, buying her father’s family home here and connecting with her dad’s roots in the small town.
Her First Memorial Project
Before COVID struck, Bryan had begun setting up memorials on the Newbury green using flags to mark the deaths of some of the victims of mass shootings.
In the summer of 2019, Bryan was moved by the mass shooting in El Paso, Texas at a Wal Mart store, where 23 people were killed and 23 more were wounded.
“People were just shopping, doing simple everyday things,” she said. “I just wanted to make the numbers something besides statistics, something visual.”
To symbolize that mass shooting, Bryan put flags in the center of the town common, white in the center for the people who had died, red for the people who were wounded, symbolizing blood and “blue for the people on the outside who were mourning.”
“It ended up looking like a bullseye,” she said.
“We’re just becoming numb to the statistics and not thinking about the people,” she said.
Bryan said, “What would it look like if 46 people from our community were wounded and killed, if we had a visual representation — would it make people think about how crazy our society has become? I didn’t want it to be a Second Amendment issue. I wanted it to be a people issue, and I also wanted it to represent others that were directly affected, people that were not counted.”
“Imagine how many family members, friends, co-workers, doctors, etc. were affected by just one murder,” said Bryan. “The pain ripples out like rings of water in a pond … I only used two flags per person killed or wounded. I really should have used 10-20.”
She said, “Shortly after the mass shooting there was another, and another. I added six smaller circles to the original before I stopped. I stopped for two reasons, because the elementary school uses the Common, and I didn’t want anyone to get hurt with the thin metal rods the flags were on, and secondly because these events weren’t happening close to home and that people wouldn’t necessarily think it was a problem that affected us here in Vermont.
‘Oh My God, Is That What People Were Thinking?’
Bryan distinctly remembers a moment early in the pandemic when she was at her sister’s home and a stove was being delivered and the two men from the propane company didn’t wear masks, “We had to make them put on masks” and the comments they made were essentially that the people who were dying from the virus “were old anyway.”
“I went, ‘Oh my god, is that what people were thinking? That it’s not that big of a deal because it’s the older population?” she remembered asking herself. “I feel sorry for people that don’t understand that losing our older population is losing history, I feel sorry for people that don’t have a connection to their older relatives. There are so many wonderful stories that these people have.”
She wanted to bring attention to the fact every single one of the COVID deaths was someone’s mother, someone’s father, someone’s grandparent, someone’s spouse, someone’s child. That every one of them mattered.
Since she’s been keeping the memorial on the Newbury Common, Bryan said she’s seen a number of people stop to take photos. She hopes it has had an impact, and she has ideas to extend the project.
“When the spring comes, I will put the flags back up. I have a project that I would like to do with the community, something like prayer flags, messages to people that you miss … I am sure I could get the name of every single person that died (from COVID-19 in Vermont) and their photo,” she said, but she’s thinking it would be nice to have a project that lets people express something “more compassionate and personal … everyone has lost someone whether they have moved away or died.”
Bryan said, “While I’m planning on adding more flags once the snow is gone and the ground thaws, I hope to do some sort of community project, an outlet where people share their experience and connect after this long, extra isolating winter.”
The COVID Project
“With COVID, our lives were directly being affected, and we were having death in Vermont,” said Bryan. “In the early Spring of 2020, I decided to place one flag for each Vermonter who had died and I placed them 6-feet apart, referencing the social distancing recommendations. Originally, I wanted to use little Vermont flags, but it was ultimately too costly, and I used construction flags that I had used earlier. It actually worked out well because these flags caught the wind across the Common and I felt the movement of the flags made the memorial more engaging than something that was more fixed or stagnant.”
Bryan said, “When winter came, I could no longer place new flags, but I still change the numbers on the little sign. And when the snow got higher, I took out the white flags because they were practically invisible in the snow and I didn’t want anyone getting hurt, but I left the plastic flowers that accompanied each flag.”
“We recently had death number 208 and I don’t know if I’ll be able to put that many flags, 6-feet apart, on the Common, when spring finally gets here,” said Bryan. “What I’d really like to do is have 208 people standing six-feet apart so we can really have just how many people have died from this virus. Maybe this summer, when more people are vaccinated. I know the number will be larger.”
A few days after Bryan was interviewed, the number by Friday was 212 COVID-19 deaths recorded in Vermont.
Bryan added, “I should add that when deaths started to increase daily throughout the winter, I wasn’t able to keep up with changing numbers. It wasn’t just the physical challenge of keep up, it became an emotional challenge and quite depressing.”
*****
More Pandemic Art Created
As a photographer, Bryan likes to use historic and alternative processes and she also has made other COVID artwork.
“Artists everywhere have been responding to the pandemic with interesting project. Early in the pandemic, there was a posting on our local list serve to make a community quilt with each person making a square that represented something about pandemic. The project didn’t get off the ground but I had the idea to make different quilt squares from the patterns on different types of toilet paper,” said Bryan, “I took a felt marker and traced the patterns, took a photograph of the sheet, made a negative and printing it on fabric coated with light sensitive cyanotype fluid. It’s still a work in progress, but I have several different patterns and soon I’ll have enough to make Covid Quilt.”
She also made some art using gloves, which, like toilet paper, have come to symbolize the pandemic.
“The hands came about at the beginning of the pandemic when, in addition to mask and toilet paper, people were buying up disposable gloves like crazy. I’ve had a few vague ideas around the words Helping Hands and how everyone needs a helping hand yet our culture can shame people that need help … anyway, pandemic, gloves, health care worker weren’t getting enough PPE (Personal Protective Equipment), and they were the epitome of helping hands. So I started to experiment with disposable gloves, and other forms of hand shapes, with the cyanotype process. I like how these projects are developing and while I’m happy with the art pieces themselves, doing the actual work has been keeping, relatively, sane during this past winter.”
