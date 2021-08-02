BROWNINGTON — A miracle happened at the Northeast Kingdom chapter of Arnold’s Wildlife Rescue Center and its name is Lord Hamilton Hastings of Brownington.
Hamilton, as he’s known by his less formal name, is the first known successful Poitou foal to be born in the United States from more than 25-year-old semen frozen brought to the United States from France.
A little over a year ago, four of the critically endangered French donkeys now living at the Brownington chapter of Arnold’s Rescue traveled by trailer to the University of Illinois College of Veterinary Medicine on Monday to take part in a breeding trial.
The rescue has six female Poitous on-site in Vermont.
One of the donkeys, Quiche Lorraine, carried her foal to birth and had young Hamilton on a rainy early morning earlier than expected on July 10, said Bari Fischer, a board member of the rescue organization and devoted volunteer and benefactor for the Poitou program.
The vet visited Quiche the night before at 7 p.m., and there were no signs that she was so close to birthing, said Fischer.
Because Quiche did not appear close to labor, she was allowed to stay in the more open area overnight, and not a more restricted stall. When Fischer arrived at the farm early that Saturday morning at 5:15 a.m., the young foal had been born and was resting in an area where there was animal waste on the ground.
He had been trying and trying to get up but was struggling, and Quiche was trying to assist him and get him to nurse, said Fischer.
At 6:30 a.m., his temperature was normal and he seemed stable.
When Fischer returned a few hours later, Hamilton had taken a turn and could not lift his head.
Dr. Early Brady, a vet who cares for the Poitous from Cold Hollow Veterinary Service was contacted and he told Fischer to rush the young foal to an emergency equine clinic located in Rochester, N.H., about three hours away. She picked him up and rushed him to her truck.
Young Lord Hamilton was put into a full hospital intensive care unit there for 12 days, his temperature was 103 degrees, and his heart rate was about 140 where it should have been about 80, said Fischer, saying, “He was totally septic.”
He had a line for medication stitched into his nose, said Fischer.
His mother, Quiche Lorraine, was brought down to the animal hospital, but after having tried to get him up and to get him to nurse, she ultimately rejected him, and so Daisy, another smaller donkey with maternal instincts, is bunking with the young foal, and he has taken well to eating his milk mix from a bucket hung in their stall.
The young foal who had such a rough beginning returned to the rescue in Browningon just last Monday.
Fischer said, “We’re very lucky; he is a miracle.”
At first, the foal’s name was just Hamilton Hastings of Brownington, but the rescue learned that in France, the Poitou breed’s names are preceded with a royal title, and hence the lofty Lord was added to the start of the little guy’s name, explained Fischer.
He was born weighing about 40 pounds and today weighs probably 55-60 pounds, “He’s doing really well,” said a smiling Fischer. “He has no temperature. He was at death’s door.”
She said the costs of the ICU care were very high, and “the rescue doesn’t have that money,” so she covered the costs, but she’s hopeful people will support the rescue organization’s work and donate to help with the medical care.
She said the young foal’s father was called Jolycoeur, and she’s heard from a few people who had seen him in France.
According to Fischer, there are just 11 Jacks of the Poitou breed in the United States, and not all Poitous are purebred, while the new young foal gaining strength and expected to become a 15-hands high jack “is 100 percent Poitou.”
“He’s going to be big,” she said, noting that two of the other females in the Poitou herd at Arnold’s also have the same father and they are the biggest mares at the rescue and are the new foal’s half-sisters but much older, around 13 and 14 years old.
There may soon be more news of young Poitous coming into the world, Fischer said on Friday during an interview at the farm, “We’ve got one pregnant, and two more we’re waiting to hear on.”
“We’re doing our best to try to help the breed,” said Fischer. She said there are small numbers of the rare breed in far-flung locations and the world over people are concerned about the breed’s future, including a woman from Australia she is panic-stricken about the line carrying on, and a lady in the Alps she has heard from “who very much wants some of the frozen semen.”
The semen which the rescue procured and has stored frozen for future use has been in Maryland for more than two decades, and it cannot be shipped internationally, said Fischer.
There are only 50 to 60 of the Poitou donkeys in the United States, and at most 600 in the world, according to the animal rescue group that recently opened a Vermont branch. They have huge, fuzzy ears fringed in fur, that are as large as 15 inches. They are the size of horses, weighing 700-1,100 pounds, and are both docile and affectionate.
According to Fischer, the breed has Roman lineage; they were used to pull cannons during wartime in the Poitou region of France.
The organization has a social media page on Facebook through which donations may be made — feed for the animals is always welcome too and a corps of dedicated volunteers help to care for the animals. Tax-deductible donations can also be sent to: Arnold’s Wildlife Rehabilitation Center North, 2531 Hinman Settler Road, Brownington, VT 05860. For more information on the nonprofit animal rescue, visit: https://www.arnoldsrescuecenter.com
