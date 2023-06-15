ORLEANS — As the school band played “Scotland the Brave,” accompanied on bagpipes by Bev Davis (Orleans Central Supervisory Union retired superintendent), Lake Region Union High School’s graduating Class of 2023 entered the school’s gymnasium to begin their commencement celebration on June 11th. Graduating senior, Duncan Lovegrove kicked off the festivities by playing “The Star Spangled Banner” on his trumpet.
Valedictorian Liam Lahar welcomed all in attendance and shared words of encouragement with his classmates; “by receiving your diploma today it means that each and everyone of you has persevered, worked hard, and shown up … you all have risen to the challenge that is high school, and you have succeeded.”
He thanked everyone who made a difference in the lives of the graduates; teachers, staff, coaches, caretakers and community members. Special thanks were given to Andre Messier, the principal at LRUHS for 14 years. “Thank you personally for an amazing introduction to high school … thank you for all the hours you put in outside of the classroom to make LR the home and community it is for so many people.”
Salutatorian Ila Camara first words were, “In the beginning, there was nothing,” as she began a description of the journey she and her 98 fellow graduates have been on since birth. “Little did the world know … that these little babies would grow up to be the full-sized human Class of 2023 of Lake Region Union High School.”
She went on to explain the development of these beings, “when the interesting things began to happen … we learned to walk, talk, to feel and to love … we began to become who we are …” She also pointed out many of the downfalls, “the thing with adolescence is that there is truly an unimaginably large amount of things that can go wrong and WILL go wrong.
“… yet somehow, Class of 2023, we made it here, bringing us to the present portion of this trip down memory lane with all 99 faces sitting in the Ranger Blue cap and gown … we are all walking out of here, for better or worse, having touched the lives of a hundred-plus people in the room …”
Ila encouraged her classmates to remember their high school memories and pursue their dreams. “… Class of 2023 … go towards that dream. Fight for that dream … Whether it takes a tank of gas, or a trail of blood, sweat and tears, if it is something that you want, don’t settle until you’ve found it.”
LRUHS Social Studies teacher Lee Penniman gave a faculty address via a video. “… today we celebrate you. We celebrate that you have made it through 13 years of formal education. To break that down a bit … That is 2275 days that you have spent in school, learning and growing. Guess what … It is not over yet.”
She told the students that each of their high school experiences are unique, ” … we have all had different experiences and those experiences have helped shape who we are today. Even students sitting in the same classroom can experience that class differently. I encourage you to take the experiences you have had so far and build on them.”
Lee passed on encouragement and good advice to the graduates: persevere; don’t be afraid to fail; try new things; go to new places; make good decisions; use your power to make change — “in yourself, in your community, in our country, and in the world”; dream big and work for those dreams; continue to learn and grow; be true to yourself.
“Your path does not have to look like anyone else’s path,” she added.
In conclusion, she told the graduates they were at a crossroads in their lives; “… remember not to let outside pressures keep you small, or make you give up, or not be proud of being your unique self … don’t let anyone tell you you’re not good enough … just keep growing and getting to know yourself and what truly makes you feel fulfilled and accomplished from the inside out .. no matter how much you enjoyed or did not enjoy high school, better times are ahead! Life is good … if you want it to be!”
Following the school’s chorus and band’s rendition of “I Sing the Body Electric,” Principal Messier offered final words of encouragement to his seniors.
“Our Lake Region family supports one another, cares for one another and helps one another. And our blood truly runs blue. From the old to the young, our children are taught a shared vision and although our paths may be different, we support each other’s growth towards success. This is what we are celebrating today, as a Lake Region family.”
He recognized several students who were not at Lake Region during the year, because of their participation in Vermont’s Early College program (they have already completed their freshmen year of college): Morgan Barrup, Cooper Borland, Sage Conley, Thea Cooper, Eric Edlund, Dayna Knights, Chantal Poirier, Anna Sacco and Abbie Snedeker.
He also recognized those students who have committed to join, or who are planning to join a branch of the Armed Services: Logan Curtis (Army National Guard); Duncan Lovegrove (United States Marine Corps); Ellen Wambui (Army National Guard); Leilani Blanchard (United States Navy); Joe Wilcox (United States Air Force); Tyler Dagesse (Army National Guard).
Messier had one more task for the graduates to complete — he told the students to take the white rose they each had carried into the gym and present it to someone in the audience who has supported their path to graduation, and to thank them. He said this action “… symbolizes the saying that ‘In the Journey through life you are never alone. There are people to help you along the way.’”
In conclusion, Messier read a poem written by a former student of LRUHS, Kaitlyn Verge, which he felt would resonate with the graduates.
A Bedtime Story For The Young Me
It’s important we become aware of our labels … of just who we are;
To accept them without remorse.
It is important to listen to others, and to share our own.
To let down war shields and observe a colorful field of wildflowers that sits right in front of us.
Watch the waves of grasses flow with the sweet smelling wind, feel it kiss your cheeks and play through your hair.
Lower your shields; feel the warm welcoming air; Feel the beat in your chest.
Take notice of your success.
You ARE going to be oh so fine.
Swim rhythmically with all that is divine; Submerge yourself to the sea; Let yourself go to become free.
Of the exhausting world that burns within….Be the one you know and yearn.
Throw down the shield of the enemy and of thyself. It will be of no help.
Throw down that shield, for you are free.
Throw out your arms and shout yippee. ..Just try to frolic and leap with glee.
You are free my darlings… I set you free.
It is your time to just be. Be YOURSELF inside and out…nothing to worry about.
It will be alright! I promise!
I leave you this….*A forehead kiss*
And may tomorrow be abliss….Goodnight!
Lake Region Union High School Class of 2023: Camden Amyot, Kaitlin Andrews, Mariah Bacon, Hannah Badertscher, Morgan Barrup, Donavin Barton, Ryan Barton, Leilani Blanchard, McKenna Blay, Cooper Borland, Zachary Boutin, Kaitlyn Brown, Anastazia Brunelle, Alyssa Butler, Ila Camara, Annabelle Coburn, Kevin Collins, Sage Conley, Thea Cooper, Chloe Currier, Paige Currier, Logan Curtis, Tyler Dagesse, Jailyn Eastman, Eric Edlund, Shalyn Eldridge, Matthew Faust, Lillian Fauteux, Alexandria Fernandez, Kassandra Fontaine, Caden Fortin, Jaelynn Gallagher-Champagne, Juliana Gentley, Destiny-joi Glover, Jacob Gonyaw, Tyler Goodridge, Mateo Grassley, Carson Gray, Isabella Groff, Ashlyn Hicks, Thomas Hinton, Aidan Hoyt, Jacob Inkel, Kaylee Jewer, Jessica Johnson, Katherine Kelley, Dayna Knights, Garrett LaBounty, Peyton Lackie, Colby Lafleur, Trevor Laforce, Liam Lahar, Andrea Lamarche, Miriah Langmaid, Jonathan LeBlanc, Raymond Lemrise, Duncan Lovegrove, Sage Lovejoy, Jacob Lucas, Nuri Maher, Cooper McCormick, Graydon McCormick, Eisha McNaulty, Noah Menard, Rylee/Carl Meseck, Bryanna Palmer, Carver Parson, Logan Perkins, Dawson Perron, Aidan Poginy, Chantal Poirier, Desirae Pouliot, Madeleine Racine, Andrew Richardson, Hunter Riendeau, Lily Riendeau, Governor Robb, Anna Sacco, Kaylee Sargent, Jacob Sicard, Alvin (AJ) Simard, Abbie Snedeker, Jillian Stevens, Shane Stevens, Sakoya Sweeney, Mason Tatro, Charles Thompson, Srisakul (Jean) Thummavut, Nathan Todd-Gaw, Villy Trevits, Melissa Turgeon, Aiden Walsh, Frances (Ellen) Wambui, Cassandra Weisinger, Hayden White, Joe Wilcox, Niomi Wilkins, Isaac Young and Madison Young.
