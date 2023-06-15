ORLEANS — As the school band played “Scotland the Brave,” accompanied on bagpipes by Bev Davis (Orleans Central Supervisory Union retired superintendent), Lake Region Union High School’s graduating Class of 2023 entered the school’s gymnasium to begin their commencement celebration on June 11th. Graduating senior, Duncan Lovegrove kicked off the festivities by playing “The Star Spangled Banner” on his trumpet.

Valedictorian Liam Lahar welcomed all in attendance and shared words of encouragement with his classmates; “by receiving your diploma today it means that each and everyone of you has persevered, worked hard, and shown up … you all have risen to the challenge that is high school, and you have succeeded.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments