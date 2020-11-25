A Perfect Holiday Meal, Close to Home

The holidays are normally the peak travel times of the year, but this year many will be staying closer to home, and some may be prepping special feasts for the first time. To take some of the pressure off, we have collected tips for creating the perfect local meal no matter your situation.

Looking to support local farms and producers? The Vermont Fresh Network’s Local Holiday Meal Guide - https://www.diginvt.com/blog/2020-vermont-fresh-networks-local-holiday-meal-guide/ – helps you find where to shop for local turkey and more. You can also plan a trip to a holiday farmers market - https://www.diginvt.com/blog/thanksgiving-farmers-markets-2020/ - and use the DiginVT map - https://www.diginvt.com/places/ - to search by category and location for other great ingredients to complete your meal. What about the finishing touch? From sweet to savory condiments, no holiday table should be without Vermont specialty products.

