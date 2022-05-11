A Quarter Of Veto-sustaining Votes Come From Kingdom

Northeast Kingdom legislators provided 25 percent of the “nay” votes needed to sustain Gov. Phil Scott’s veto of the Clean Heat Standard.
The vote to override the governor’s veto of the bill - H. 715 - was on Tuesday. It failed by one vote with 99 House members voting to override the veto and 51 choosing to support it.
It was the conclusion Rep. Brian Smith, R, of Derby, was hoping for. Prior to the roll call vote in which 13 of 17 Kingdom representatives sided with the veto, Smith addressed the House assembly, signaling his stance on the legislation.
“Madam Speaker: There is not enough lipstick in the State of Vermont that will make this pig look any better,” he said. “I hope I do not have to apologize to my constituents for H.715.”
As proposed, the bill sought “to establish the Clean Heat Standard to reduce Vermont’s greenhouse gas emissions from the thermal sector.” It calls for a credit system to encourage a shift from fossil fuel heating sources to heat sources that produce fewer emissions.
Tasked with determining how the process would work, according to the legislation, would be the Public Utility Commission with assistance from the Clean Heat Standard Technical Advisory Group and the Equity Advisory Group.
The bill was seen by supporters as a path toward meeting emission mandates set by the 2020 Global Warming Solutions Act and achieving the benefits of transitioning away from dependence on fossil fuels.
“This bill would have been a first step away from volatile fossil fuel prices and towards a more stable energy future for Vermonters,” said Rep. Scott Campbell, D, of St. Johnsbury, who was one of the four Kingdom representatives - all Democrats - who voted to override the veto. “It also would have provided fuel dealers incentives to transition to offering alternative fuels and more comprehensive services — selling comfort rather than just fuel.”
Opponents feared the system would lead to higher costs for Vermonters unable to switch from their oil or propane-fueled heating systems. The prospect is seen as especially grim in light of the current high costs of fuel.
Said Rep. Scott Beck, R, St. Johnsbury, “Vermont is fortunate that H.715 will not become law. This carbon tax idea and others like it would harm rural and poor Vermonters. Vermont needs to continue reducing its carbon footprint and make energy use more affordable using incentives and market economics, not punishment.”
Rep. Katherine Sims, D, of Craftsbury, as an explanation for her vote to override the veto, said a more secure economic future will come from a move away from fossil fuels. “The only long-term solution to high heating costs is to reduce our dependency on fossil fuels,” she said. “The CHS will help Vermonters transition to a cleaner, more predictable, more affordable energy future.”
The governor’s veto explanation on May 6 noted concern about the potential costs and impacts of the bill on the state’s economy.
He referenced the Legislature’s Joint Fiscal Office determination that, “It is too soon to estimate the impact on Vermont’s economy, households, and businesses. The way in which the Clean Heat Standard is implemented, including the way in which clean heat credits are priced and how incentives or subsidies are offered to households and businesses, must be established before meaningful analysis is possible. At the same time, those incentives or subsidies could be costly for the State, suggesting larger fiscal impacts in future years.”
The governor said he supports reducing greenhouse gas emissions, but the Clean Heat Standard presents an economic risk he can’t support. “Over the last several months it became very clear to me that no one had a good handle on what this program was going to look like, with some even describing it as a carbon tax on the floor.”
A provision added by the Senate to have the Legislature look at the plan the Public Utility Commission produces before it goes into effect was an insufficient step, according to the governor.
“The bill does not guarantee a full legislative deliberation on the policy, plan and fiscal implications prior to implementation,” Gov. Scott contends in his veto statement. “By design, this bill and the inadequate ‘check back’ allows legislators to sign off on a policy concept – absent important details – and not own the decision to raise costs on Vermonters.”
Rep. Campbell said the “check back” with the Legislature provision added by the Senate should have been enough to address the governor’s concerns.
Killing the bill, said Rep. Campbell, doesn’t negate the need for action on emission levels. Without legislation that drives the process, decisions about controlling carbon emissions could fall to the Agency of Natural Resources, he said.
Rep. Campbell lamented that addressing emissions is such a partisan issue. “We need to work together to meet the climate change challenges bearing down on Vermont,” he said.
Rep. Sarah Copeland Hanzas, D, of Bradford, echoed Campbell’s concern in an explanation of her veto override vote. “The time to act on climate is now. May our children’s children forgive us for our failure to act with the urgency they expected of us,” she said.
Roll Call Of Representatives
Among Kingdom representatives, joining Rep. Campbell and Rep. Sims in voting to override the governor’s veto and push through H. 715 were Rep. Henry Pearl, D, of Danville, and Rep. Chip Troiano, D, of Stannard.
Joining Reps. Beck and Smith in voting to sustain the veto were fellow Kingdom Republican representatives Marty Feltus, of Lyndon, Mark Higley, of Lowell, John Kascenska, of Burke, Larry Labor, of Morgan, Michael Marcotte, of Coventry, Marcia Martel, of Waterford, Woody Page, of Newport City, Joseph Parsons, of Newbury (district includes Groton), Vicki Strong, of Albany, and Terri Williams, of Granby.
The only Kingdom representative who doesn’t identify as a Democrat or Republican, Rep. Paul Lefebvre, an Independent from Newark, also voted to sustain the veto.
