A Salute To St. Paul’s 2020 Graduates

Saint Paul’s Catholic School recently announced the members of the graduating Class of 2020. The class was able to celebrate a blessing mass followed by a simple ceremony on June 6, inside the St Paul’s Catholic Church, in Barton with social distancing and the guidelines offered by the Governor and Bishop Coyne. The graduates will now move on to high school, at Lake Region Union, North Country Union and St. Johnsbury Academy. From left to right, under the salute of area Knights of Columbus members, are: Emma Locke-McAllister, Morgan Perry, Maria Taylor, Lauren Mead, Pastor Curtis Miller, Garrett Perron, Spencer Hayes and Logan Donoghue.

