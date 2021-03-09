A Shot In The Arm: Northern Borders To Inject Cash Into Local Economy

COVID-19 hammered the local economy.
The Northern Borders Regional Commission aims to help with that.
On Monday, NBRC announced its 2021 State Economic & Infrastructure Development (EID) Investment Program, which will deliver over $9 million in funding for New Hampshire and Vermont municipalities and non-profits (approximately $4.6 million per state).
The EID program serves six New Hampshire counties (Belknap, Carroll, Cheshire, Coos, Grafton and Sullivan), all 14 Vermont counties, as well as areas of Maine and New York.
Letters of interest (which are strongly encouraged) are due March 26. The application window will run from April 15 to May 14. For more information visit NBRC.gov.
In order to deliver maximum COVID relief, the program will waive its matching funds requirement.
“We understand the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the health of our communities, the way that all of us live, and our economy. And so this year if an entity isn’t able to provide matching funds for a project, because of the impact of the pandemic, we have designed what we hope is a really straightforward process for requesting this relief,” said NBRC Executive Director Rich Grogan during a roundtable hosted by U.S. Rep. Anne Kuster (D-N.H.).
When scoring applications, NBRC will award “maximum points” to those who can offer matching funds, but won’t deduct points from those who can’t, said NBRC program director Andrea Smith.
“If a project requests a waiver of the match, it will not be held against them. They won’t score [worse],” she said.
There’s no telling how many applicants will request a waiver.
Anecdotally, some non-profits and municipalities have received less revenue in the past year, due to changes in donor habits and declines in tax revenue.
Regardless of the depth of need, NBRC’s decision to waive the matching funds requirement will open the program up to the neediest applicants, said Congresswoman Kuster, who has been a leading advocate to expand NBRC funding.
“We were concerned hearing from organizations that weren’t going to be able to apply this year. They were going to have to wait and it was sort of a Catch 22. Because the reality is they need help this year more than ever before,” she said.
The EID program funds employment-generating projects that help to reduce poverty, unemployment and outmigration.
Last year EID recipients included Fairbanks Museum in St. Johnsbury ($350,000), Vermont Council on Rural Development ($286,000), Catamount Arts in St. Johnsbury ($250,000), the Vermont Sustainable Jobs Fund ($210,000), and FIRST New Hampshire for robotics programs in Coos and Grafton counties ($113,130).
The NBRC was formed by Congress in 2008 to fund economic and community development projects in New Hampshire, Vermont, Maine and New York.
