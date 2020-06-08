BARTON — Thirteen days, 16 towns, three counties, and 1,235 miles to capture 81 seniors!
Retired math teacher and photographer Walter Earle and a small troupe of instigators and supporters have given a priceless gift to the Lake Region Union High School Class of 2020.
Earle visited every graduating senior at home between May 17 and 30, some of whom he taught before he retired in 2018. He took thousands of priceless black and white photographs.
A photograph of each graduate is posted on Earle’s Facebook page for all to enjoy. And the rest were given as a gift to the graduates and their families, 1,709 photographs in all.
It’s his way of memorializing graduation during the COVID-19 pandemic, creating what will be a unique memory for these young people as they go forward in life.
“Thanks to all the parents and seniors for allowing me this opportunity to commemorate their trials during this weird time in our lives,” Earle said this week.
Earle didn’t want to be interviewed for this story, saying the project was only possible because of others.
But he was very happy to give credit elsewhere.
He gave “a special shout out” to Barb Lacoss, a parent of a Lake Region student, for “planting the seed.” She had seen a mural of photographs of graduates online at another high school, and told him about it.
And “Mother” inspired him as well, Earle said, referring to Kim Messier, the mathematics department head and wife of Principal Andre Messier. Earle said he loved to work with Mother, a fellow photographer, while a teacher at LRUHS.
Earle gave “a huge thanks” to the mothers of seniors who made out the schedule he followed over those three weeks: Melissa Racine, Krystal Ingalls, Karen Leach, Shelly Lanou, Barb King and Amanda Menard.
“Scheduling was kind of like a nightmare at times,” Earle said.
He could not have finished the visits in time to complete the project before graduation without Sharon Gagnon, assistant principal at LRUHS.
“It was very difficult to get the last few students scheduled. She took the initiate,” Earle said of Gagnon.
She also helped organize the photographs at the end, Earle said.
The school district itself takes in a 20-mile radius. And then there are students who attend LRUHS from other districts.
On his busiest day, Earle photographed 10 students and their families.
And on one day, he traveled from Wolcott to Eden, to Newport City and Derby, before returning to LRUHS.
Earle chose the setting for each student, and did one public photograph for each student that is posted on Facebook, and then a group of personal photos just for the student and family.
He took black and white photographs.
“That’s my thing,” he said.
With black and white, he created a nostalgic feel, turning photographs into works of art.
It was a labor of love for everyone involved, from the instigators to the supporting parents and the families who welcomed Earle into their homes.
Everyone volunteered for the project.
“The kids and the parents were very appreciative,” Earle said.
Some tried to pay for the photographs, which he would not accept.
The thank yous were what made it all worthwhile, Earle said.
Now Earle and “Mother” Messier will get together again on Sunday afternoon for a last gift for the Class of 2020.
They will photograph the graduation ceremony, catching the graduates as they drive up with their families and friends to the school, walk across the stage outside and accept their diplomas.
