ST. JOHNSBURY — I felt a bit guilty driving up to Northern Counties Health Care’s clinic on Sherman Drive on a recent Friday morning to be tested for the Coronavirus.
Remember not so long ago when testing was so limited that you had to have a medical provider’s order to get tested?
That’s changed.
Now there are tests enough that, in Vermont you can sign up on a portal through the Vermont Department of Health and get tested at a pop up event — even if you have zero symptoms and just want to know.
One of my co-workers initially had offered to be tested, but changed their mind, so I offered to be tested.
First person stories are not my thing.
When I was tased by a police officer in Littleton years ago when tasers were new, I did not write about it; I only wanted to know what it felt like so I could more accurately describe what it felt like.
It felt like a bad bee sting, for the record.
Back to the COVID-19 test.
I got there a few minutes early and found someone to inform them that yes, I was being tested and had signed up, but that I was also planning to write about it.
My editor, Dana Gray, would be arriving soon and taking photos; I wanted to be sure they knew why.
And that we had permission.
I decided to look to the end of the line for someone to ask, rather than wait in the hot line before I needed to.
My instinct was good.
The check-out guy, wearing a full, plastic face shield, was a health department staffer, as well as the Public Information Officer (PIO) for the testing site, named Tin.
I thought I heard his name wrong, what with the masks and shields and whatnot. I said it back to him. “Like Tim with an ‘n’ instead of an ‘m’ at the end,” he said.
He was sweating beneath the face shield (not everyone had a shield on) and I asked him about it.
It was because he has a beard, he said, as droplets of sweat glistened beneath the shield, but droplets from his respiratory system were kept away from me and others at the event.
I commented that he must be really committed to his beard; he said he was.
When I left, I told Tin I had never in all my many years in journalism met a Tin.
He told me his name is Justin and he goes by Tin. I could use Justin or Tin in print, he said.
Tin Barton-Caplin is the director of the Newport district office for the Vermont Health Department, as well as the PIO for the COVID-19 pop up test I attended last week.
He was a fast help and informed others staffing the event, including CALEX Ambulance CEO Michael Wright, that a reporter and photographer would be coming through the line. Everyone was great about it and willing to speak and be photographed.
Access granted, I got in the line.
A number of health care professionals were gowned and masked and outside the clinic where people waited 6-feet apart to check in and be given a consent form to sign.
At a table under a small tent outdoors, two staff verified my name and birth date, as well as inquired as to my gender identity.
The table had letters for the alphabet and being an N for Nixon, I went to the right-hand side of the table to verify the information I had entered on the website to make my appointment.
I was asked if I had any symptoms; I did not.
Once seated, I was told the test would be uncomfortable and once the swab was where it needed to be, way up one of my nostrils, it had to stay there for about 15 seconds.
I had heard earlier that it doesn’t feel much better coming out than going in, which was true.
The nurse who administered the test told me not to grab her.
I figured, if that might be someone’s impulse, to position one of my hands on my upper leg to squeeze myself if I needed to when the pressure of the swab ascending my right nostril took place.
She cradled the back of my head gently and had me tilt my chin up some, then back, not so much, she gently guided.
The swab going in stung and felt sort of like a burning sensation, definitely the body wanting a foreign item to be rejected.
I could feel the sting of it in my eyes, watering up, and felt it when it came back down — just as uncomfortably — like my nose may be bleeding or running at least.
I would describe it as smarting more than hurting.
The nurse asked if I needed a tissue. I told her I wasn’t sure. It was hard to tell.
Another Testing Recipient
Before I got tested, I saw a woman leaving the test site in her car. I asked her what it was like. She took off her mask (yes, we were 6-feet apart) and told me that she first wanted to make sure her nose wasn’t bleeding. It wasn’t.
Heather Pfaff, 48, from Barton, said her mother, 68, who she takes care of, is on oxygen and has been ill, and she was being tested to be sure she is not ill because she’s worried about her mom.
“I am my mom’s 24/7 caregiver,” said Pfaff. “I am her sole person.”
Pfaff said she’s very careful about going out, so not to expose her mother to the virus, saying she is mostly relying on mail orders for needed supplies to limit contact.
She said the test was “a little uncomfortable, it makes your eyes tear up, but really it’s not bad at all.”
“I encourage everyone to do it,” said Pfaff.
Don’t Call Us, We’ll Call You
As I left, I was informed that if I was positive, I’d get a call within 48 hours, otherwise I should watch the mail for a notice about my presumably negative test to arrive.
48 hours passed and no call.
I had no symptoms, so didn’t expect a call, but it was still nice to see those hours pass by and not hear anything, especially as news of tragedies from COVID-19 losses continue to fill our daily news flow from around the world.
Late Thursday, the letter arrived, stating, “This letter is to inform you of the negative coronavirus (COVID-19) test result.”
“The SARS-CoV-2 virus (the virus that causes the coronavirus disease) was not detected in the specimen collected by the Vermont Department of Health on May 29th,” the letter, signed by Mark A. Levine, MD, the Vermont Commissioner of Health, informed me. It listed a number if I have questions or concerns, 1-802-863-7240.
Registering For a COVID-19 Test
The Vermont COVID-19 Testing Registration website is: https://humanresources.vermont.gov/popups
According to the website, the free test being administered at locations across Vermont for free and and without a provider’s referral is “for asymptomatic people to sign up for a COVID-19 test to tell you if you currently have a COVID-19 infection. This is not a serology/antibody test, and will not tell you if you were sick with COVID-19 in the past.”
The website notes, “The information will be used by the Vermont Department of Health and testing partners to coordinate the scheduling of COVID-19 testing in conjunction with the Vermont National Guard and partners. Information on this site will be also be used for public health purposes.”
“If your test result is positive, a Public Health Nurse will call you in a few days, and you will get a letter in the mail within a week. If your test result is negative, you will get a letter in the mail within a week,” the information on the registration page notes.
The total number of people now tested in Vermont is 39,117.
A total of 1,027 cases have been confirmed in the state, and there have been 55 deaths.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.