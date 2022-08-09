Sen. Joe Benning lowers his 6-foot, 2-inch frame to exit the voting booth at the Lyndon Municipal Building on Primary Day, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Benning's name was on the ballot for the Republican Party where he was opposed in the race for lieutenant governor by Gregory Thayer, of Rutland. (Photo by Dana Gray)
Sen. Joe Benning inserts his Primary Day ballot into the vote tabulator at the Lyndon Municipal Office building on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. His name was on the ballot under the elected position of lieutenant governor. (Photo by Dana Gray)
Sen. Joe Benning hands unmarked ballots to Primary election volunteer Brenda Mitchell on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, at the Lyndon Municipal Building. Presumably, the ballot he filled out for recording by the vote tabulator was the one for the Republican Party on which his name appears for the position of lieutenant governor. (Photo by Dana Gray)
Sen. Joe Benning lowers his 6-foot, 2-inch frame to exit the voting booth at the Lyndon Municipal Building on Primary Day, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Benning's name was on the ballot for the Republican Party where he was opposed in the race for lieutenant governor by Gregory Thayer, of Rutland. (Photo by Dana Gray)
Sen. Joe Benning inserts his Primary Day ballot into the vote tabulator at the Lyndon Municipal Office building on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. His name was on the ballot under the elected position of lieutenant governor. (Photo by Dana Gray)
Sen. Joe Benning hands unmarked ballots to Primary election volunteer Brenda Mitchell on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, at the Lyndon Municipal Building. Presumably, the ballot he filled out for recording by the vote tabulator was the one for the Republican Party on which his name appears for the position of lieutenant governor. (Photo by Dana Gray)
Sen. Joe Benning lowers his 6-foot, 2-inch frame to exit the voting booth at the Lyndon Municipal Building on Primary Day, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Benning’s name was on the ballot for the Republican Party where he was opposed in the race for lieutenant governor by Gregory Thayer, of Rutland.
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.