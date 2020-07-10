BROWNINGTON — Members of the Orleans County Historical Society decided last year to create an interactive walking path around the Old Stone House Museum grounds.
They timed the project to open during the 225th anniversary of Alexander Twilight, who founded the school that is the heart of the museum centuries later.
They didn’t know at the time that walking paths and outdoor recreation would become sought-after activities for people vacationing at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It was just serendipity really that it worked out this way,” says Molly Veysey, executive director of the Old Stone House Museum.
The historical society has applied for an Act 250 permit amendment for the walking path.
It will follow the edges of the 58-acre property in historic Brownington, taking in forests and fields, bog and wetlands, farm land and historic sites and one of the best views in Orleans County at the fire watch tower on Prospect Hill.
Signs detailing the rich historical, archaeological and environmental features and Native American heritage of the property will dot the walking path, being developed this summer by a team at the museum, Veysey said.
Seeking a permit amendment required state agencies to look for wetlands and historic sites. Not every developer of property would embrace that involvement.
But for the museum, experts in archaeology and history, forests and wetlands turned out to be a boon for the project, provided a wealth of fascinating fodder about the property that members will now incorporate in their interactive signs.
“Working with these agencies, we’ve learned an enormous amount about our property that’s rich in history.”
“It was really cool to be a part of that,” Veysey said.
There is one section that has been identified as a sensitive archaeological area. Another is a bog, where the path will cross over board walk, called “bog bridges.”
Nearby, there will be a short diversion off the main path, where a foot path through a little swath of forest will feature identifications of species and history.
Some of Vermont’s history will come alive there, with examination of the changes over the centuries.
“1800s and 1900s Vermont looked very different than it does now,” Veysey said, when almost all the forest was cut down.
Other parts through the village will feature the history of Twilight’s time. Twilight was a progressive educator of mixed race whose work is particularly relevant today, Veysey said.
The museum team is also working with the Nulhegan Abenaki band on signs.
Part of the path will involve permanent mats with gravel. Other areas across fields will simply be mowed.
The full loop is just short of a mile in length, starting at a trail head kiosk in the main parking lot of the museum on Old Stone House Road and ending at Prospect Hill, with a short walk back to the parking area.
There will also be a shorter kids’ loop, with fun features incorporated by members involved in outdoor education, Veysey said.
The path is funded with a $22,000 grant from the state of Vermont. Northwoods Stewardship Center will begin the two weeks constructing the path on July 27, with one week involving the youth conservation corp. Veysey said the center creates many trails in the area.
After that, the team will design and set up the signs and prepare for the grand opening Sept. 20, which will coincide with the weeklong remote celebration of Twilight’s birthday.
Details about that week will be posted on the museum’s website.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.