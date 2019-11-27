Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Culinary students begin the morning of cooking for the Thanksgiving community feast, which St. Johnsbury Academy prepares most of the food for, helping to feed more than 300 expected at the event next Thursday at the United Community Church. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
From left, Caleb Loomis, Kaylee Powers, Ethan Dunbar, Theo Pierre and Jed Heck work on tasks connected to the Thanksgiving community meal they are helping prepare food for in their St. Johnsbury Academy culinary class. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
Macie Rivers and Kelsey Liberty, both juniors, in Chef B's baking and pastry class at St. Johnsbury Academy, work on baked goods for the free Thanksgiving feast to be served on the holiday at the United Community Church. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
Karson Clark and Patrick Salisbury carry pies from St. Johnsbury Academy's Streeter Hall into a car to transport them to the United Community Church for the free Thanksgiving meal to happen there tomorrow. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
From left, students Adriana Lemieux, Cody Langmaid, Yizhi Zhang and Akyra LaRochelle work on pie crust. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
Yizhi Zhang and Akyra LaRochelle work on pie crust. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
Caleb Loomis and Kaylee Powers work on cutting pumpkins. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
Adriana Lemieux, left, across from Yizhi Zhang, work with Chef David Hale on pie crusts. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
Akyra LaRochelle watches Chef David Hale showing students how to prepare a pie crust. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
Whole cranberries with fresh orange zest begin boiling and transforming into fresh cranberry sauce. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
Anthony Spaulding, a junior, works with Chef B on dinner rolls for the community Thanksgiving dinner next week; they are making 300 in all. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
Malcolm Maloney, a junior, pours flour into a mixer for baked goods for the community Thanksgiving dinner next week. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
Wendy Stein, a volunteer for the UCC warming shelter, carries pies from St. Johnsbury Academy into the church to ready for Thanksgiving. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
Thanksgiving pies at St. Johnsbury Academy on Thursday, ready for delivery. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
United Community Church volunteer Jared Garfield holds a box of breads baked by students at St. Johnsbury Academy which were delivered Tuesday morning to the church. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
Jed Heck smiles near at tray of stuffing at The Hilltopper on Monday. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
Karson Clark, Clara Andre and her dad, Chef Jeff Andre, work on mashed potatoes at The Hilltopper on Monday. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
Cody Langmaid and Jed Heck work on the trays of turkey for the community dinner at The Hilltopper on Monday. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
ST. JOHNSBURY — In the days before Thanksgiving arrives, more than 60 teenagers - culinary arts students at St. Johnsbury Academy - and their teachers, have been hard at work scooping out fresh pumpkins for pies, rolling homemade pie crusts, boiling up real cranberries with orange zest and Vermont maple syrup, mashing potatoes, and helping to create a feast complete with roasted turkeys, for the big day tomorrow.
Chef David Hale, a culinary arts faculty member at the independent high school, said the school’s culinary arts program prepares food for the annual free community Thanksgiving meal hosted every year at the United Community Church, in partnership with volunteers from Kingdom Community Action.
