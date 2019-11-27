ST. JOHNSBURY — In the days before Thanksgiving arrives, more than 60 teenagers - culinary arts students at St. Johnsbury Academy - and their teachers, have been hard at work scooping out fresh pumpkins for pies, rolling homemade pie crusts, boiling up real cranberries with orange zest and Vermont maple syrup, mashing potatoes, and helping to create a feast complete with roasted turkeys, for the big day tomorrow.

Chef David Hale, a culinary arts faculty member at the independent high school, said the school’s culinary arts program prepares food for the annual free community Thanksgiving meal hosted every year at the United Community Church, in partnership with volunteers from Kingdom Community Action.

2
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.