BURKE — A very young baby goat named “Ricky” continues to recuperate in the care of Julie Webber and her family, and is showing some signs of improvement, but still cannot stand on his own.
Ricky was found nearly two weeks ago, abandoned on a bridge of I-91.
A VTrans worker found Ricky who was rescued by Shauna Clifford, district project manager for District 7 of VTrans.
The goat has been cared for by Danville vet Dr. Emily Comstock.
Ricky, named by Webber’s husband, joins other baby goats and horses at the family’s home on Gaskell Hill Road. The goat is staying indoors right now, because he is essentially a special needs infant, and needs round-the-clock care with specialized feeding, medicine, and gentle bathing, explained Webber.
Webber said he’s starting to eat a little grass.
X rays have shown that Ricky has a spinal cord injury but not a break, from being dropped or fallen when he ended up on the side of the highway next to an empty box which it appeared he had been inside of from droppings inside the box.
A VTrans worker found the tiny newborn goat with the umbilical cord still attached nearly two weeks ago, on a Monday morning, before 6 a.m. as he was heading to work, said Clifford. The animal was struggling for its life and was cold and dehydrated and malnourished.
Clifford, who was at Webber’s home on Friday, said the goat was found on the northbound lane lying on the shoulder of the bridge that spans the Passumpsic River.
Clifford said Vermont State Police, the Caledonia County Sheriffs Department, the St. Johnsbury town animal control officer and the humane society were all alerted.
Clifford launched a Go Fund Me page to help with veterinary costs.
So far the effort raised more than $800 and donations are still sought in the event Ricky requires ongoing veterinary care and help later if he makes it and needs a cart to get around.
The link to the Gofundme page is: https://www.gofundme.com/f/ricky-the-baby-goat-vet-bills
“He may be a good cart candidate,” to help him get around with support for his back and legs, said Clifford.
If there are more funds than Ricky needs for his care, the money will go to the humane society locally, the women said.
The baby goat was found by the VTrans Bridge Foreman, Dan Whitehead. He rescued the goat and contacted Clifford. She went to meet him at the St. Johnsbury VTrans garage to help.
Webber says Ricky is getting around the clock care that any newborn needs including bottle feedings.
“He has received extra supplements and vitamins, as well as antibiotics,” reported Webber earlier. She said he is eating well and seems to be gaining strength.
Webber said, “Baby steps.”
Both women said the response from people wanting to help Ricky has been heart-warming, especially after such an inhumane act led to him being abandoned on the highway. They want people to understand there are humane ways to assist an animal in need, so that something like this doesn’t happen again.
