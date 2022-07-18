FRANCONIA — The Abbie Greenleaf Library was a participant in last week’s Old Home Day Parade, where it proudly displayed a milestone birthday in 2022 — celebrating 110 years of serving the community.
“We’re very lucky,” Ann Steuernagel, director of the public library, said Friday. “The board of trustees and the community are incredibly supportive. It’s a dream job.”
Steuernagel, who was hired as library director in 2015, described the library’s beginnings and how it has adapted to meet 21st-century needs and draw in new generations.
“The library started out as a small collection of books that was in the town store, “she said.
That collection began in 1850 with a donation of 100 books from Annie Slosson and W.C. Prime, who were permanent summer residents.
The books were put in a small room called the “social library” in George Burt’s general store. It was paid for through member fees and late fines.
Four decades later, it became the “free library,” open to all of the town’s residents.
That library, having grown to 339 books, was moved to a building that also served as the town’s post office.
By 1910, the library that had grown to more than 4,300 books was becoming cramped for its space and sought a new home.
Enter Col. Charles Greenleaf, a hotelier whose properties included the Profile House in Franconia, and his wife, Abbie, a native of Newbury, Vt., who devoted herself to community betterment.
In 1912, they made a big donation to the Franconia town, which has been located at 439 Main St. ever since.
“They both strike me as philanthropists and they gifted the library to the town,” said Steuernagel. “They loved their summers here. And it wasn’t in her memory. She was alive when the library was built … They both so loved the town and the time they spent here that they wanted to give this library. It was inspired by many different things.”
One is the floor, which is a copy of the floor at the Massachusetts statehouse in Boston.
The exterior was designed after a library in Maine that Charles Greenleaf took a fancy to, she said.
In the original book collection were some of the Greenleafs’ books.
The library today has some of those books, which no longer circulate.
Steuernagel is looking into digitizing some of the material to create a piece of town history that is accessible.
If people want to visit the library, though, they can come in and handle the physical objects, which are in a glass cabinet.
Inside and among the 300-some books that were Franconia’s first library books are a first edition of “20,000 Leagues Under the Sea,” a women’s narrative about nurses who served in the Civil War, and original ledgers with the names of library patrons, including the poet Robert Frost.
Today
The library that began with a collection of fewer than 400 books now houses an upward of 10,000.
A reading room contains poetry books and DVDs for adults; New Hampshire, Mt. Washington, Franconia, and other local histories; the world, European, U.S., Native American, and other histories; and books on gardening as well as a seed catalog.
The seed catalog is a first for Abbie Greenleaf Library.
People donated seeds in the fall that were used for planting this spring.
Other books include new fiction and mystery as well as biographies, audio-books, classics like Homer’s “Odyssey” and the works of Shakespeare, and a young adult section with an expanded collection of graphic novels,
The children’s room includes books, toys, and the centerpiece, the “restaurant,” which encompasses a small table and chairs, a baby doll in a highchair, wooden toast, and replica ketchup and mustard containers that also look real.
“That’s the heart of the library,” said Steuernagel.
To observe the night sky, patrons can also borrow a “patron proof” telescope that Steuernagel said is scientific, but can be handled by people who are not scientists.
Toward the back of the building are the jigsaw puzzles that are available and very popular, she said.
There is also an art section as well as a magazine section for those who like to read a magazine in their hands, she said.
On Sept. 29, the Abbie Book Group will hold a special event that will involve Native American and theological studies scholar Damian Costello coming up to discuss a book about indigenous wisdom and knowledge titled “Braiding Sweetgrass” by author Robin Wall Kimmerer.
“We’ve never done anything that before,” said Steuernagel.
Costello’s appearance is was made possible by a grant from the NH Humanities Program.
A summer incentive program for children awards a child one free book if they read four books.
So far, 25 children are involved, said Priscilla Hindley, library assistant.
Abbie Greenleaf’s other library assistants are Joanne Carey and Sara Daley.
While some libraries are challenged because of easy Internet access to infinite numbers of books and reading materials, the Abbie Greenleaf Library has maintained community support.
“Everybody is so enthusiastic and generous,” said Steuernagel. “People give us books. They come in and give us their time.”
Currently, there are 300 active patrons and a total of 600 people in the database.
Non-residents, including those who might stay in the area for summers or even winters, pay a flat fee of $25 a year.
Residents in Easton pay $10 annually because the town of Easton pays a subsidy to the library that Steuernagel said a nice benefit for that town.
Upon taking the helm as director in 2015, she said there were two paths she was considering for the future of Abbie Greenleaf library.
Steuernagel does not have a degree in library science or formal education as a librarian but does have experience in teaching at the university and college levels, in film-making, and in administration, all of which she brought to the job.
“I’m an archivist at heart,” she said. “When I walked into this library of this size, it’s like a cabinet of wonders. It’s small, and everywhere you look I was finding little treasures. Initially, I was just delighted by that.”
On two separate occasions, she invited two library representatives from the state to come up and help her decide what she should be doing.
“Both said a cabinet of wonders is nice, but do you want this to be a museum or do you want this to be a vibrant library with a lot of community support and interaction?” said Steuernagel. “I realized it’s the latter.”
So she began looking at programming and seeing what grant funding was out there.
The library’s programming has expanded in recent years and this summer there is something new each week.
Summers feature many musicians, including a performance this past Thursday by Mr. Aaron, a musician for children, who drew 60 people onto the front lawn.
“We are talking about him coming back for a residency and working with teens on creating electronic music and manipulating noise,” said Steuernagel.
Another goal is to attract youth in their teen years, and, like younger children, let their interest in libraries and all they have to offer to grow organically.
“We do a lot more programming in the summer, especially, and a lot of kids’ stuff,” said Steuernagel.
Community partners include Lafayette Recreation, whose counselors get kids on bicycles to ride up to the library for events.
For the second time, Ammonoosuc Conservation Trust will be co-sponsoring an event, this one at 11 a.m. Tuesday and involving the Squam Lake Science Center, which will be making a trip to Franconia.
“This summer, they’re doing something called aquatic critters,” she said. “We created aquatic critter backpacks and we stuffed the backpacks with some books and a little magnifying capture box and a net. Kids can read and play and look at things up close.”
Last year, Jason Tors, owner of The Loading Dock in Littleton, and Ben Salomon, of Northern Lights Music, had an interactive children’s event, with Tors bringing in a drum kit and handing out drum sticks to kids and Salomon a guitar that he handed to a 6-year-old to play.
“The mission now is to continue building community any way that we can,” said Steuernagel. “I don’t want to say we are a community center, but we are community-centered. I think that’s an important mission now.”
Among its services, Abbie Greenleaf Library gives out COVID-19 tests and masks.
The library also has access to books from across the state if a book in Franconia is not in stock. It’s part of the New Hampshire inter-library loan program. There is a weekly drop-off and books can also be obtained from Dartmouth College and Plymouth State University.
In a frame in the library is a letter detailing the deed of trust issued to the town after Charles Greenleaf’s death in April 1924.
Greenleaf left an endowment of $15,000 for the upkeep of the library’s buildings and rounds.
That money, as stated in the letter, is available “so long as the library is conducted upon a non-sectarian basis.”
In today’s divided times, Steuernagel said the message resonates more than ever.
“It’s really important that this library is for everybody,” she said. “It’s written on the page.”
