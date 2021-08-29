Abused Woman Reaches Plea Agreement In Decapitated Lover Case

A New Hampshire woman who contends she was forced to behead her lover’s corpse after her husband killed the man has reached a plea agreement with prosecutors, officials said.
Britany Barron, 31, is set to enter a plea on Monday in Superior Court, where she was charged with falsifying evidence, including allegedly decapitating the victim.
Armando Barron, 30, is accused of luring Jonathan Amerault, 25, of Keene, New Hampshire, to a park where the man was beaten, kidnapped and then shot three times last September. Armando Barron is also accused of hiding the body at a campsite in the unincorporated area of Atkinson and Gilmanton Academy Grant in Coos County - a 19.5 square-mile uninhabited area located immediately south of Pittsburg, between Clarksville and the Maine border.
Armando Barron faces charges including capital murder, first-degree murder, kidnapping and second-degree assault.
Britany Barron says she suffered extreme abuse and was under duress at the time of the killing. After her husband discovered her affair, she told authorities that he repeatedly assaulted her, put a gun in her mouth and choked her until she passed out.
Her attorney said previously that the woman was a victim of abuse who cooperated with police and told the truth.
Mrs. Barron was indicted for three counts of falsifying physical evidence, specifically for separating Amerault’s head from his body; wrapping the body in a tarp and dragging it into a remote area; and cleaning Amerault’s Subaru Impreza; all with a purpose to impair its verity or availability in the proceeding or investigation, the Attorney General said.
The agreement calls for a reduced penalty for a charge that carries a maximum sentence of seven years in prison. She may withdraw her plea if the judge, who’s not bound by the agreement, imposes a harsher punishment.
