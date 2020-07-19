Dr. Sharon Howell ended her two-week quarantine on Monday, July 13.
Finally free to move about, she walked the short distance to Colby Hall, sat down in her office, and began work as the new headmaster of St. Johnsbury Academy.
Her first order of business: Guiding the independent Northeast Kingdom school through the worst crisis in its 178-year history.
“The challenge is unprecedented,” she said.
Howell, 48, was unanimously selected as the Academy’s first female headmaster last fall after a year-long search.
That began a handover process with longtime headmaster Tom Lovett, who would be retiring after 20 years.
Her plan was to listen and learn.
Then COVID-19 struck, schools closed, and Howell sprung into action.
“I had been already working with Tom Lovett, talking with him every week to make the transition as smooth as possible,” she said. “As soon as the epidemic hit in March … we realized I would have to ‘on board’ much more quickly and really start working with the team and getting to know folks.”
In the past four months Howell went from working on the pandemic response to leading it.
Throughout the process she has been impressed by the dedication and determination of her co-workers.
There’s an old saying that adversity reveals character. Howell says the Academy staff and community are living proof.
“When you have a crisis that throws everything into turmoil, it’s a test of the community and a marker of the quality of a community,” Howell said, “And what I’m seeing here is the team is incredibly energetic, and they’ve been willing to tackle things and get right in there and work together. This is a scary time, the dangers of the pandemic are real, and what I see is people supporting each other and really helping each other get through.”
The future is uncertain.
There’s no telling what changes lay ahead for high school education, athletics or extracurriculars.
But Howell is sure of one thing: Despite masks, social distance and other measures keeping people apart, the Academy aims to reconnect with students and ensure their health, well being and development in the midst of the pandemic.
“I think the way the school approaches it, and the way I would like to approach it, is we care about students as whole people and really want to attend to everything that’s going on in their lives and how it affects their learning and their ability to reach their potential. And in a moment like this, that becomes a priority,” she said. “If there was ever a time it was important to think about the whole student, this is it.”
ARRIVAL
Howell and her family — husband Tom and children Maggie (14) and Ethan (17) — loaded their belongings into a pair of 26-foot trucks and drove from Vero Beach, Fla., to St. Johnsbury.
They arrived on June 30, moved into the headmaster’s house, and quarantined for 14 days.
In a new environment, they were completely isolated.
“It was a little frustrating not being able to explore our new home,” she said.
Still, the community welcomed them in a socially distant way.
“The first week or so, every few hours it felt like, someone would drop something else off at our door. Whether it was flowers or meals or baskets of fruit and produce. I think we have three or four jugs of maple syrup. It was such a warm welcome,” she said.
Even when her quarantine ended, Howell still faced COVID-19 barriers.
“Ordinarily, what I would’ve wanted to do right upon getting here would be to go around and visit people in their offices, and figure out what’s going on in their part of the world and what they’re doing,” she said. “But we have signs on the doors that say ‘If you don’t have to come in here, please don’t.’ So that’s been a little surreal.”
CRISIS MANAGEMENT
Howell served on the faculty at Harvard University from 2002 to 2014, and was the Adams House resident dean (overseeing 450 undergraduates) in her final eight years.
One of her roles was crisis management.
“I was on the Harvard College crisis management team and any number of things would happen at any given time,” she recalled. “I got a lot of very good training.”
During that time she responded to three student deaths as well as the Boston Marathon bombing in 2013.
“We had a few students who were [by the marathon finish line] and I ended up talking with them while they were huddling behind barriers,” Howell said. “One student’s whole family had extensive injuries, a sister lost the lower half of her leg and a parent was deafened. It was awful.”
Afterwards the school “went into lockdown for several days.”
Lessons learned from those experiences prepared her for future leadership roles.
“If you’re in a leadership position at a school, crisis are constantly unfolding,” said Howell, who served as the Associate Head of School at Northfield Mountain Hermon School in Gill, Mass., from 2014 to 2016, and Head of School at Indian Springs School in Birmingham, Ala., from 2016 to 2019.
Now she applies those skills to COVID-19.
She has approached the pandemic with a cool head. However, she admits, it’s unlike any crisis she — or anyone in education — has ever faced.
“I don’t think anyone has really ever dealt with a crisis that is this monumental and consequential,” she said. “We can’t predict the course that the crisis is going take and it’s constantly unfolding.”
TEAMWORK
Howell understands that leadership is earned, not given.
“I get it,” she said. “What’s so important in this moment for people is to trust the leader. And by definition trust is built by the sum of the trustworthy behaviors. And I haven’t had much time to demonstrate those.”
She added that she was “moved by the way people are welcoming me and working with me right off the bat. I feel some trust and I’ll do everything I can to build on that.”
Following in the footsteps of her longtime predecessor, Lovett, she intends to maintain the Academy’s lofty reputation in spite of the pandemic.
Helping her is a crack team of co-workers led by Associate Headmaster Jack Cummings, Assistant Head for Advancement Tammy Cady, Assistant Headmaster for Business Services Carol Lyon, Assistant Headmaster for Campus Life Beth Choiniere, and Academic Dean William Vinton.
They have overseen and synthesized the work of four pandemic task forces: Academic, Campus Life, Operations/Health and Safety, and Advancement/Communications.
“They are such wonderful people and I can’t tell you how impressed I am,” Howell said. “It’s really clear to me how well they’re working together and I’m incredibly grateful.”
SETTLING IN
A New England native who was raised in Acton, Mass., Howell already feels at home.
Talking about he headmaster’s residence, she said, “It’s been so lovingly lived in for so many years. You can almost feel it’s been a happy place for families. It still feels that way for us.”
“One day we took a drive along some of these beautiful roads, up and down the mountains, and we drove back up Main Street and the lights were on in the living room. And I was just so full of joy that is where we live now.”
But it’s not complete.
There’s something missing she said: The students.
She remains hopeful they will return to campus this fall.
“I cannot wait to meet them,” she said. “They change everything. The energy they bring, it brings everything to life. It’s why we’re doing all this work. Sometimes it feels abstract, they’re what makes it real.”
