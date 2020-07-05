Academy Addresses Remote Learning Struggles

For some students, remote learning didn’t click.
Maybe they lacked internet access. Maybe they were distracted. Maybe they needed classroom structure. Maybe they had learning disabilities. Maybe there were stresses and pressures at home.
No matter the reason, they fell behind.
Now school districts are focused on bringing those students up to speed.
Today St. Johnsbury Academy will launch a summer credit recovery program in order for students to keep up with core subjects, meet graduation requirements, and keep pace with their classmates.
“It’s kind of like summer school,” said the Academy’s academic dean William Vinton about the program, which will run through the end of July.
Students will attend courses on campus in a socially distant manner with the usual COVID-19 precautions: Temperatures will be taken, masks will be worn, and pod sizes will be small (maximum six students per teacher).
Credit recovery will focus on core courses (English, history, math, science, etc.) required for graduation.
In some ways, it will be a trial run for in-person classes in the fall.
“We’re going to try and get as many of those students on campus as we can, because they clearly had difficulty participating in a remote learning environment,” Vinton said.
Despite the best efforts of Academy staff — ranging from classroom teachers to student advisors, class deans, and assistant headmasters for academics and campus life — a few students simply couldn’t or wouldn’t engage with remote learning.
Some were focused on other matters: Some had parents who were laid off. Others cared for younger siblings while their parents worked. And others worked jobs that provided crucial income during the pandemic economic downturn.
“We had 50 students [out of nearly 1,000] that really found it extremely difficult to engage at all despite some really heroic and valiant efforts on the part of many people here,” Vinton said.
Those 50 students represent five percent of Academy students.
About the other 95 percent, Vinton said, “We had 85 percent fully involved and 10 percent we had to beat the bushes a little more to get them across the finish line.”
The Academy is not alone.
Schools across the region reported a percentage of students who struggled with remote learning.
NORTH COUNTRY SUPERVISORY UNION (Brighton, Charleston, Coventry, Derby, Jay, Lowell, Newport, Troy, North Country Union): “I think there is clearly a loss of learning for all students at some level,” said John Castle, superintendent of the 12 school, 2,600 student district. “We are particularly concerned with those students who have special learning needs and those who have demonstrated limited engagement. … In some cases there are students who are in both of those categories.”
“If I were to put a number to it, I say we are concerned that a third or more of our students have missed or diminished learning to a level that is substantial to their regular progression of learning. We have anecdotal stories of students excelling or thriving in a remote model of learning. However, we are clearly hearing of numerous students — perhaps as high as a 20 [percent] to 30 [percent] who have either struggled with a remote approach or have had limited engagement or work completion.
Castle said it was important to consider factors that contributed to struggles with remote learning: Lack of internet access, physical or cognitive disabilities, home learning environments, parental availability to provide learning oversight, and student attitude and interest.
“We know that we will need to meet students where they are upon their return to school or through various summer supports being extended to students,” Castle said. “We should also be mindful of the social/emotional needs of students that likely have also not been met during this time that will require our attention as well.”
SAU 35 (Bethlehem Elementary, Lafayette Elementary, Landaff Blue School, Profile School, Lisbon Regional School): Former superintendent Pierre Couture said most of the district’s student participated in remote learning “in some capacity” and that the quality of their work “was usually consistent to how committed the family was at supporting their children.”
He added, “We do have a higher number of students this summer that will have to complete competency recovery in order to complete assignments that they did not complete during remote learning.
SAU 84 LITTLETON SCHOOL DISTRICT: Roughly 25 percent of Lakeway Elementary School students and 20 percent of Daisy Bronson Middle School and Littleton High School students were not very engaged with remote learning, reported the schools’ principals.
CALEDONIA CENTRAL SUPERVISORY UNION (Barnet, Cabot, Danville, Peacham, Twinfield, Walden, Waterford): “We had a reported participation level across our seven schools in the 85 percent to 95 percent range,” said interim superintendent Mark Tucker.
“The question about who excelled and who didn’t is buried in grade reports and report cards, and is not easily accessible. We do feel that the success of remote learning depended more on the level of support at home than on the basic question of internet access and quality of service.”
“Where we did have technology challenges, we fell back on sending printed packets to students. We had some students do better than we expected, and some who we thought would do well struggled.”
“Our remote learning plans will be enhanced as we expect to be needing this at various times next year.”
