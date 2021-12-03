ST. JOHNSBURY — St. Johnsbury Academy is adopting a universal dress code.
Students will begin classes next semester with no gender-specific clothing or hair mandates. Among the changes to the multi-generational Academy tradition of assigning a code of dress that has different rules for boys and girls, ties will now be optional.
“As the Academy adopts this new ‘universal dress code,’ the goal is to offer students more options for acceptable dress during the school day, without basing those options on gender, and thereby reflecting the inclusive nature of the Academy community,” notes information provided by Headmaster Dr. Sharon Howell.
A standard of “neat, clean, and appropriate” will be required.
Part of the philosophy that informed the decision, reported the Academy is that “The dress code encourages students to know that they belong in our community, no matter their shape, size, race, gender, religion, culture, or socioeconomic status.”
Dr. Howell said conversations about the gender-specific dress code have been happening at the Academy for a few years, predating her arrival.
“What I saw after the first year was there was a lot of alignment in the changes that the school community was hoping for—not unanimity, but strong support for making some change,” she said in an email. “So we brought the trustees a proposal for creating a new code at their fall meeting, and they endorsed it unanimously.”
Another unanimous vote of support came from the Alumni council, she said.
Concerns of a legal nature contributed to the move to one policy for all student attire. The school referenced Title IX, a federal civil rights law.
“In recent court cases students and families have prevailed in their arguments that it is fundamentally discriminatory to have a gendered dress code, and the consensus is growing around the realization that it’s only a matter of time before schools who haven’t adapted are vulnerable to criticism or even sued for discrimination,” notes the Academy.
The new policy will eliminate the requirement of a collared shirt or tie. Hair length will not matter as long as it stays out of the eyes. Turtlenecks and sweaters will be allowed for all students, along with dress pants, skirts and dresses. Hair color policy requiring it to be the natural color stays the same.
The new policy requires students “to look tidy and maintain a standard of dress in keeping with the traditional code: no T-shirts, jeans, leggings, cargo pants, shorts, or sweatpants. Clothes need to be clean, not ripped or torn, not transparent, and free of any words or logos except SJA’s.”
The philosophy behind the decision wants students to “prepare to dress for the work of adult life, recognizing that there are multiple versions of “professionalism.”
Senior Tyler Lapierre spent much of his Capstone on the Academy’s dress code talking about the idea of “professional” attire.
“Professionalism isn’t definable by one standard and is dependent on your profession and what you’re doing,” he said.
Dr. Howell echoed the sentiment. “Not every professional wears a tie, so not wearing one doesn’t mean you’re not a professional,” she said.
Lapierre began the semester having to work through an issue with his hair length. It helped guide him to taking on the school’s dress code as a topic for his Capstone, he said.
He worked on his project as Academy officials were considering the changes, and he said is pleased with the changes, although he believes that neat facial hair should be allowed. The new plan will not allow for facial hair.
“Dress codes not only diminish students’ ability to express themselves, but also add a lot of controversy over school’s reputations, said Lapierre to an audience of students and faculty gathered in the South Church on Friday. “Forcing students to dress in a way that allows someone to determine their gender is no longer acceptable.”
“It would be inaccurate to assume that apparel dictates your level of success or capability of learning,” he said.
During his presentation on Monday he was dressed in a jacket and tie, saying he believed that was the appropriate attire for him for the occasion. His hair is long. It was neat though impeding his peripheral vision.
Hair length restrictions nearly cost the Academy a student, Dr. Howell said. “[The international student] decided to enroll when we shared that we were changing our code.”
She said she doesn’t expect students to look elsewhere for their education because of the Academy’s new universal dress code.
Dr. Howell said she recognizes that some people may view the change as a move away from tradition, but the new policy will adhere to high standards for dress.
“We actually hope they will step it up a bit from where we are now, tie notwithstanding,” she said. “This is still a very formal dress code—no jeans, sweatpants, or T-shirts, etc.—and I think we can re-articulate the expectation that our students show pride in themselves and the community by dressing in neat, clean, and appropriate attire.”
She said she expects the new policy to remove barriers to student achievement.
“We are looking hard at what makes a healthy culture, and so I hope the new code will confirm what many have expressed to me: that what makes the Academy unique and excellent does not reside in a tie or any other piece of clothing, but in our culture of respect and kindness.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.