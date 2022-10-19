Academy Community Suffers Antisemitic Graffiti

ST. JOHNSBURY — Symbols of hate recently etched into St. Johnsbury Academy walls spurred school-wide attention, reflection, and administrative ire.
Referencing several carvings of Swastikas into bathroom walls, Academy Headmaster Sharon Howell told a chapel assembly of the student body and faculty on Friday, “We will not tolerate these acts of hate. There will be the most serious consequences for them.”
Dr. Howell first addressed the racist vandalism in morning chapel on Oct. 6, one day after Yom Kippur, a Jewish High Holy Day, ended. She said in that message she wanted to communicate “dismay” that such a symbol appeared on campus and asked for the person or people responsible to confess.
When another Swastika appeared last week, Dr. Howell said her message to the assembly had a different tone. She spoke in more forceful terms. “While my comments have been about forgiving and learning, I am less concerned about that this morning,” she said to the students. “These actions do not represent us. They are not who we are, they are not what we do, and they will not be tolerated.”
Another chapel talk on Monday that focused on the anti-Semitic behavior at the school was a little more personal as social studies teacher Lucas Weiss, who is Jewish, addressed the body.
“The sad truth here is that these words and actions remind us, me, Jews, of our Jewishness and its near destruction in the Holocaust,” he said. “We’re here together as a community trying to process a pretty ugly public expression of white supremacist ideology and symbology. It is a transgression against our community that we’re trying to process.”
He said most people in Vermont, reflecting on the genocide of the Holocaust, are “comfortable in the fact that you knew it wouldn’t be me,” but Jewish people know that if they had lived in the time and place of Nazi Germany’s Jewish extermination efforts it would be them.
Weiss told the non-Jewish students in the assembly that their Jewish friends are right to fear whenever the symbols of hate appear.
“Any symbol of Nazi ideology, any words that are intended to remind us Jews of the site of our greatest destruction are going to feel terrible, not only for the horrors of the past but of the very real dangers of the present,” he said.
He encouraged the students to speak out whenever they see expressions of injustice and hateful intolerance. It not only aids the ones who feel victimized but it is also needed for the perpetrators.
“Those committing these acts need you, terribly, they need all of us to help turn them around to help find empathy,” he said, “to do what we all most need to do, to connect with one another in joy and in peace and in shared humanity.”
There have been other spaces on campus where conversations surrounding the hateful symbols have occurred, according to the headmaster. Teachers have engaged students in the classroom. Also, officials are engaging the services of a consultant that the Academy is working with this year around strengthening the community experience on campus for all students.
“In any given year we have students in our care from 25 countries and 15 states–and local students who come from every kind of household you can imagine,” she said. “That pluralism is precious to us, and we want to make sure that we are protecting and activating it so we truly realize its benefits–so we’re working this year to understand where we can improve.”
Knowledge of the Holocaust that students have when they come to the Academy varies widely, said Dr. Howell, and where it lacks is unacceptable. “Students need to learn the history of the Holocaust and of totalitarian regimes both in history and in the present, as part of their education in social studies,” she said.
Jewish staff and students at the Academy are frightened by the acts of racist vandalism, Dr. Howell said. “We have heard from our community of Jewish students, international and domestic, some of whom are very far from home and who are far too familiar with feeling the effects of anti-Semitism–how real and scary it is,” she said.
The Academy has been reviewing and improving practices and policies for a while to address intolerance, said Dr. Howell, “but whenever we are faced with ugly and hateful conduct, speech, or symbols in the moment, it exposes points of pain that are urgent for us to try to treat.” She said she hopes this recent example of hate on display will bring about more learning for everyone.
The Academy reported the incidents to St. Johnsbury Police, and Dr. Howell said the investigation continues. She said officials believe they have identified those responsible but want to be sure they engage with anyone connected to the incidents. Dr. Howell would not say what the potential penalties will be for those found to be responsible. “I can say that possible consequences are very serious,” she said.
