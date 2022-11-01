ST. JOHNSBURY — Officials at St. Johnsbury Academy asserted a right to reject property access to a campaigning state senate candidate last week and then backed it up with a copy of a deed dated 1894.
Ownership of a small triangular piece of property at the intersection of Western Avenue and Main Street is disputed by J.T. Dodge, a candidate challenging incumbent Senator Jane Kitchel. He positioned himself there on Thursday morning with a couple of campaign signs and waved to a steady stream of commuting motorists.
He said the location offered him excellent exposure to potential voters passing by.
Shortly after setting up at the westernmost portion of the parcel, an Academy official approached him and directed him to leave. Dodge said he challenged the directive, claiming the property to be a public right of way; the town tax map indicates property around the parcel as owned by the Academy but not the grassy triangle with the Academy’s sign on it.
St. Johnsbury Police later got involved after Dodge returned to the property late in the afternoon on Thursday. The Academy requested a notice of trespass against Dodge, and the police issued one, barring Dodge’s access to any Academy property.
Dodge said people, including police officers, were telling him he couldn’t be there, but no one sounded definitive about Academy ownership of the property.
He said a visit with Town Clerk Stacy Jewell and Town Manager Chad Whitehead on Monday did not resolve the issue for him. He said Police Chief Tim Page had told him Whitehead said the property belonged to the Academy, but “when I speak to the town manager he sounds a lot less matter of fact than that.”
Jewell said on Friday that ownership of the parcel could be noted among the town’s records, but there was no clear path to tracking it down without an exhaustive search with no good starting point.
It would appear there is now, according to a copy of a document provided by Academy Headmaster Sharon Howell. It’s a quit-claim deed dated April 16, 1894 “Recorded in Book 37 Page 45 of Land Records.”
The document notes a transfer of ownership from Henry Fairbanks to trustees at the Academy.
Written in his own hand, Fairbanks details the location of the piece of land he was giving to the Academy “in the consideration of one dollar and other considerations.”
He detailed the location as “a small triangular piece near the south end of Main St in the village of St. Johnsbury, on the west side of said Main St, opposite the principal building of St. Johnsbury Academy, between the two branches of the East End of Western Avenue and bounded by these two branches and by Main St…”
He goes on to note that prior to his acquisition of the parcel it had been transferred to his father “by the widow of the late Calvin Jewett MD.”
Calvin Jewett was a prominent physician in St. Johnsbury and at one time served as Vermont’s “Commissioner of the Insane.” He died in 1853.
The “father” referenced by Fairbanks in the deed was Thaddeus Fairbanks, the inventor of the platform scale that led to the creation of the Fairbanks Scale Factory with his brother, Erastus. Its growth and prominence as a worldwide leader in scale technology led to significant growth of St. Johnsbury. The success of the Fairbanks brothers led to the establishment of institutions that exist today, including the Academy.
Henry Fairbanks, who died in June 1918, was a professor and an ordained minister. He founded the first YMCA facility in Vermont in a building he owned and donated on St. Johnsbury’s Eastern Avenue. He also was an original incorporator of the former Brightlook Hospital.
The date of the deed for the triangle property is eight years after the death of Thaddeus Fairbanks.
The copy of the document was shared with Dodge on Tuesday. His initial read of the deed did not indicate immediate acceptance of the Academy’s proof of ownership.
“I’d like to have a qualified professional look at this,” he said in an email.
Shame on SJA. If Dodge was parroting anti-American WOKE propaganda like SJA mostly does, I am sure he would have been allowed there. The leftist authoritarians cannot win the battle if truth is allowed in, Keeping WOKE lies intact, and the truth suppressed is a big part of why they banned Dodge. Vote Dodge. Kitchel is a reliable deep state soldier that will serve the elite.
