ST. JOHNSBURY — Officials at St. Johnsbury Academy asserted a right to reject property access to a campaigning state senate candidate last week and then backed it up with a copy of a deed dated 1894.

Ownership of a small triangular piece of property at the intersection of Western Avenue and Main Street is disputed by J.T. Dodge, a candidate challenging incumbent Senator Jane Kitchel. He positioned himself there on Thursday morning with a couple of campaign signs and waved to a steady stream of commuting motorists.

0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments