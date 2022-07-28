Incoming freshmen at St. Johnsbury Academy take part in the school’s HALO program on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, by serving chili to Reid Moriarty, 10, of Newark, in front of the Hilltopper Cafe on Main Street. From left are HALO participants Lexy Gravelle, 14, of St. Johnsbury, Emilee Bunnell, 14, of Sutton, Michael Chouinard, 14, of St. Johnsbury, Olivia Smith, 14, of Lyndon, and Adrienne Birtcher, 14, of Lyndon. The acronym HALO stands for Hilltopper Aspiring Leadership Program. The five days of HALO is a pre-orientation program for incoming first-year students that offers a week filled with community-building activities.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments