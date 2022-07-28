Incoming freshmen at St. Johnsbury Academy take part in the school's HALO program on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, by serving chili to Reid Moriarty, 10, of Newark, in front of the Hilltopper Cafe on Main Street. From left are HALO participants Lexy Gravelle, 14, of St. Johnsbury, Emilee Bunnell, 14, of Sutton, Michael Chouinard, 14, of St. Johnsbury, Olivia Smith, 14, of Lyndon, and Adrienne Birtcher, 14, of Lyndon. The acronym HALO stands for Hilltopper Aspiring Leadership Program. The five-days of HALO is a pre-orientation program for incoming first-year students that offers a week filled with community-building activities. (Photo by Dana Gray)
Incoming St. Johnsbury Academy freshman Wesley Barlow, 14, of Peacham, takes part in the school's HALO program on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, by encouraging passersby on Main Street and Eastern Avenue to stop and enjoy chili at the program's free community lunch in front of the Hilltopper Cafe on Main Street. The acronym HALO stands for Hilltopper Aspiring Leadership Program. The five days of HALO is a pre-orientation program for incoming first-year students that offers a week filled with community-building activities. (Photo by Dana Gray)
Incoming freshmen at St. Johnsbury Academy take part in the school's HALO program on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, by serving chili to St. Johnsbury firefighters Andrew Ruggles (no hat) and Matthew Jedlick, in front of the Hilltopper Cafe on Main Street. From left are HALO participants Ella Goodwin, 13, of Barnet, Lexy Gravelle, 14, of St. Johnsbury, Emilee Bunnell, 14, of Sutton, Michael Chouinard, 14, of St. Johnsbury, Olivia Smith, 14, of Lyndon, and Adrienne Birtcher, 14, of Lyndon. The acronym HALO stands for Hilltopper Aspiring Leadership Program. The five days of HALO is a pre-orientation program for incoming first-year students that offers a week filled with community-building activities. (Photo by Dana Gray)
Incoming freshmen at St. Johnsbury Academy take part in the school's HALO program on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, by encouraging passersby on Main Street to stop and enjoy chili at the program's free community lunch in front of the Hilltopper Cafe on Main Street. The acronym HALO stands for Hilltopper Aspiring Leadership Program. The five days of HALO is a pre-orientation program for incoming first-year students that offers a week filled with community-building activities. (Photo by Dana Gray)
