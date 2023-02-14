Academy Headmaster Answers State Senators On Education Standards

Poised to limit the availability of public money funding private education, senators took testimony on Tuesday about the educational standards at St. Johnsbury Academy.
As an independent school, the Academy does not adhere to the state’s public school Education Quality Standards. Senate Education Committee members looked to Academy Headmaster Sharon Howell to explain the school’s operations apart from the EQS.
On the committee is Sen. Martin Gulick, D-Chittenden-Central, who is a sponsor of S.66, a bill recently released that would fundamentally alter the system of school choice in Vermont by restricting the availability of tuition dollars. The limiting criteria would end the flow of public money to support students choosing local school options like Riverside School in Lyndonville and Thaddeus Stevens School in East Burke.
Lawmakers in the Senate and the House believe the state currently has a school tuition system that would require public money to be used to pay for education at schools considered religious. This became an issue when the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that a Maine ban on public tuition money for schools offering religious instruction was unconstitutional.
To avoid this, legislators are seeking changes to the current system. S. 66 addresses the issue by ending the system of school choice and its mix of independent schools.
Language in the bill proposes to see “historic academies” continue with tuition dollars, but Howell said recently that the bill as drafted presents a threat to the Academy as it currently exists.
Howell’s presence before the Senate Ed committee on Tuesday was not specifically tied to the S. 66 bill consideration, but the fact that the Academy is in part publicly funded and operating outside the approved public school standards was something committee members wanted to explore.
“As a state, EQS is a model that we live by; it’s our ethos so to speak … how is it or why is it that St. Johnsbury doesn’t follow this?” asked Senator Gulick.
Dr. Howell responded by sharing with the committee the accreditation process that the Academy follows. The Academy is accredited by the New England Association of Schools and Colleges.
“It’s really quite a rigorous process,” she said.
Before Dr. Howell’s testimony, Dr. Heather Bouchey, Deputy Secretary of the Agency of Education, said the standards for NEASC are more laborious than the EQS process.
The accreditation system through NEASC puts schools on a 10-year cycle. The first cycle is a self-study based on 15 standards dealing with all aspects of school operations. Howell said that self-study is effective because it pulls together many voices within the organization.
NEASC asks for budgets, policies, handbooks, lots of data and that evaluation.
This is followed by the forming of a committee with members from other independent schools. Two visits to the campus are made. On the second visit, members spend two days there. They talk to students, sit in on classes and meet with parents.
The committee next compares their experiences with what the self-study communicates and then submits a report, making recommendations for improvement. Finally, NEASC responds with either full accreditation, accreditation with conditions or denial.
Two years later, progress on the recommendation is tracked. At five years a deeper analysis is done.
Howell said that the NEASC process and the public school EQS are two different processes to ensure quality standards for education, but the NEASC serves the Academy well.
Dr. Howell also addressed a perception that the Academy avoids ethnic studies.
“There’s information out there that the Academy is refusing to teach ethnic studies; it is just not the case,” she said. The school offers a course in black history and is working with a consultant to ensure there is no aspect of the Academy experience that is discriminatory.
She said a recent communication with the Agency of Education surrounding issues that are important to Vermont in education led to an acceptance by NEASC to include a state-specific addendum to standards.
Dr. Howell also responded to a question about admissions standards and whether the Academy rejects students.
“We accept all comers, full stop,” she said. Only in cases where students are a danger to themselves and others would the Academy reject a student.
