Academy Office Relocation Approved By DRB

St. Johnsbury Academy has been given the green light to move its business and admissions offices into a newly acquired property at 113 Fairbanks Drive.
In August, the town Development Review Board (DRB) granted the Academy’s request to change the use of the building.
On Thursday night, the board approved the Academy’s project site plan and design review which includes traffic flow designs related to the property.
Some neighbors in the area have expressed safety concerns related to an expected increase in traffic once the Academy moves into the building. At Monday’s meeting, the DRB heard some public concerns about possible changes in lighting on the property and the effect that would have on the neighborhood.
But town officials say the Academy hasn’t submitted plans for lighting changes yet. And if they do, they’ll have to submit those plans to the DRB to make sure they comply with town zoning regulations.
“We would review it at that time,” said DRB Chairman Rich Lyon on Friday.
The Academy’s plan is to re-locate the business and admissions offices from their current home at Fairbanks Cottage on Main Street to the new property. Academy officials say the future use of Fairbanks Cottage is still being decided.
“While final plans for Fairbanks Cottage still have not been confirmed at this time, we anticipate that Resident Life will be moving to a portion of the building to free up needed classroom space in Severance Hall,” said SJA Assistant Head for Advancement Tammi Cady on Friday. “We have been focusing much of our efforts at this time on making the necessary upgrades needed to the property on Fairbanks Drive.”
The Academy acquired the property on Fairbanks Drive in July, purchasing it from the Rossi family for $485,000. The building, which housed multiple apartment units, was built in 1900. The building has a gable-style roof and features a drive-through portico and a tower. Framed by hedge on three sides, the property, covering more than half an acre, can be accessed from Fairbanks Drive or Belvidere Street.
