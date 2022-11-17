Academy Puts Maple Motel Property Up For Sale

ST. JOHNSBURY — Following two unsuccessful attempts to sell its Maple Center Motel property in recent months, St. Johnsbury Academy has officially put the property on the real estate market.
A blue Begin Realty sign is planted in the ground along Hastings Hill next to the former lodging establishment that the Academy has owned since it was given to the school by the late B.J. Murphy.
The property at 151 Hastings Hill has a list price of $740,000. It includes over five acres, ample parking and has multiple buildings in a high-traffic area of town.
The motel was built in 1952 under the ownership of Arthur J. “Bob” (1908-1966) and Lucienne (1910-2005) Dubois. It opened at a time when the town was being marketed as the “Maple Center of the World.”
Years later and after many years of ownership by Murphy, he gifted it to the Academy in 2008 as a space to house boarding students. Murphy, who died in 2013 at the age of 88, graduated from the Academy in 1943.
In June, Academy Headmaster Dr. Sharon Howell said the property has benefited the school with dormitory space over the years, but it’s been the hope of leadership for a while to house all boarding students on or much closer to campus.
Dr. Howell’s comments in the summer came at a time when the regional housing organization Rural Edge reported it had an option to buy the property.
Plans called for Rural Edge to create 15 apartments out of the former motel. The apartments were to be affordable housing units designed for tenants with a lower income.
A little over two months later another suitor for the property emerged. Maple Hill Terrace LLC, formed by Main Street neighbors, announced it was negotiating with the Academy to buy the property.
Neighbors Jerry Webber, Dan Hughes, David Roth and Todd Smith wanted to pursue a different outcome for the property than what Rural Edge had in mind. Their plan was to create approximately a dozen apartments available for rent rates dictated by current market forces.
The Maple Hill group anticipated the first “large, high-quality, energy-efficient” apartments would be ready for occupancy by mid-summer 2023.
At the time, Rural Edge had pulled out of its effort to acquire the property. Rural Edge Director Patrick Shattuck said the organization couldn’t make the timing work to execute its option to buy the motel. He said it was the funding access timeline that worked against them.
Negotiations between the Academy and the Maple Hill Terrace group were on track for a deal but then fell apart at the end of September. Smith said details within the “legal language” could not be settled.
Now the Academy is opening up the property sale effort through an official real estate listing by Ernie Begin at Begin Realty Associates.
“Use your imagination to develop this unique property,” Begin notes on the listing.
Information on the listing also includes a notation that appears in all capital letters advising interested parties that a deed restriction exists on the property barring it from being used “for short term housing such as a motel.”
At the time Murphy gifted the property to the Academy, a covenant restriction was put in place to prevent its use as a commercial lodging business. Murphy Realty, currently owns a number of commercial lodging and retail properties throughout the region.
