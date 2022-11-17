Academy Puts Maple Motel Property Up For Sale
St. Johnsbury Academy school buses are parked at the Maple Center Motel on Hastings Hill in St. Johnsbury. The property, owned by the Academy, is listed for sale. (Photo by Dana Gray)

ST. JOHNSBURY — Following two unsuccessful attempts to sell its Maple Center Motel property in recent months, St. Johnsbury Academy has officially put the property on the real estate market.

A blue Begin Realty sign is planted in the ground along Hastings Hill next to the former lodging establishment that the Academy has owned since it was given to the school by the late B.J. Murphy.

