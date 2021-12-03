Current Dress Code Rules At The Academy
DRESS CODE FOR FEMALE STUDENTS
Tops: Collared shirts are required at all times for females. A collared shirt must be worn under all sweaters, sweatshirts, or blazers. Shirts should be buttoned up to the second button and show a modest neckline. Shirts must be of appropriate fit, covering the lower back and entire shoulders. Shirts should be made to be tucked in. No turtlenecks.
Bottoms: Skirts must be worn at the waist and be of appropriate fit and length (knee length). Full-length dress pants are also permitted. Solid color, ankle length leggings are appropriate if worn under a dress or a skirt. Dresses or jumpers, which are of appropriate length (knee length), are acceptable.
Footwear: Dress sandals, sneakers, casual dress shoes, semi-formal footwear, and footwear designed for harsh weather are acceptable.
Outerwear: Sweaters, vests, and jackets of appropriate fit and length are permitted, as are sweatshirts without hoods. No logos other than the SJA logo are permitted.
Hair: Should be a natural color and should be worn in a neat and appropriate fashion.
Jewelry: Earrings — no spacers, nose rings must be a clear stud with no exceptions
DRESS CODE FOR MALE STUDENTS
Tops: Oxford shirts with collars and sleeves are acceptable and must be worn tucked in. Ties are required and must be dress ties, (includes bow ties). They must be properly tied, pulled up, and visible. Ties may not have distracting colors or designs.
Bottoms: Dress slacks and pants which are worn at the waist with a belt (other than jeans or jeans-style) are permitted.
Footwear: Dress sandals, sneakers, casual dress shoes, semi-formal footwear, and footwear designed for harsh weather are acceptable.
Outerwear: Sweaters, vests, and jackets of appropriate fit and length are permitted, as are sweatshirts without hoods. No logos other than the SJA logo are permitted.
Hair: Should be a natural color and trimmed so as to be above the collar, ears, and eyes. Men should be clean shaven with sideburns no longer than the bottom of the ear.
New Dress Code Rule Changes At The Academy
UNIVERSAL DRESS CODE
Students are expected to look tidy and maintain a standard of dress in keeping with the traditional code: no T-shirts, jeans, leggings, cargo pants, shorts, or sweatpants. Clothes need to be clean, not ripped or torn, not transparent, and free of any words or logos except SJA’s.
Tops: Dress shirts (with or without tie or collar), SJA polos, turtlenecks, or sweaters.
Bottoms: Dress pants, skirts, or dresses.
Hair: Hair length would not be restricted by gender, the expectation is for it to be neat, clean and out of the eyes. Same rules about hair color apply.
