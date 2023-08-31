ST. JOHNSBURY — The St. Johnsbury Development Fund closed a real estate deal on Thursday to purchase the Maple Center Motel property on Hastings Hill from St. Johnsbury Academy.
The transaction ends 15 years of property ownership by the Academy and at least 14 months of efforts to sell it.
The Academy took possession of the property in 2008 when B.J. Murphy gifted it to them. No longer being operated as a motel at the time, the former motel units were viewed as an additional dormitory lodging option for Academy boarding students. Murphy, a successful real estate developer, graduated from the Academy in 1943. He died in 2013.
By the time the non-profit housing organization Rural Edge announced its interest in buying the property in June 2022, the motel units had ceased to be used as dormitory space at the Academy, and officials there had no desire to see it used that way in the future as they wanted all bed capacity on or closer to campus.
Plans by Rural Edge called for the creation of 15 affordable housing apartments at the former motel.
A little over two months later, another potential buyer emerged. Maple Hill Terrace LLC, formed by Main Street neighbors, announced it was negotiating with the Academy to buy the property. The Maple Hill group anticipated the first “large, high-quality, energy-efficient” apartments would be ready for occupancy by mid-summer 2023.
At the time, Rural Edge had withdrawn its effort to acquire the property, citing an inability to exercise its option to buy it because they couldn’t meet the funding timeline.
Negotiations between the Academy and the Maple Hill Terrace group were on track for a deal but fell apart at the end of September.
In mid-November, the Academy officially listed the property with Begin Realty Associates. With a price of $740,000, the listing noted over five acres, ample parking and multiple buildings in a high-traffic area of town. Information on the listing also included a notation advising interested parties that a deed restriction existed on the property barring it from being used “for short-term housing such as a motel.”
Within two months of the property being listed as officially on the market, another suitor emerged, Sunshine Investment Capital, an investment group of three men based in southern New Hampshire. Their plan was to transform the motel property into 25 to 30 apartments. About seven weeks later, they announced they were no longer interested.
The Development Fund’s interest in the property became known publicly in May when the St. Johnsbury Select Board awarded $200,000 in ARPA funds to help the Development Fund advance their efforts regarding the property.
Development Fund President Daniel Kimbell said the ARPA dollars will be used in property development-related expenses and were not part of the $600,000 needed to purchase the property. He said the Development Fund was able to buy the property with a mix of its own funds, a loan from Passumpsic Bank and a willingness by the Academy to negotiate the asking price.
“We went in with a low bid and the Academy really stepped up to the plate because they have faith in the Development Fund,” he said.
The success of the Development Fund’s project on Railroad Street, in which the long-vacant former glove factory was transformed into the Kingdom Animal Hospital, was cited as an example of the Development Fund’s ability to rehabilitate a property.
“They looked at the vet clinic and how well that came out,” said Kimbell, “and we are saying that we are going to put everything into this to develop it into a property that the town needs.”
The St. Johnsbury Development Fund is a corporation that organized in 1956 to promote and increase the general welfare of the St. Johnsbury area by inducing industrial, recreational, agricultural and other enterprises to locate in the area, by providing financial aid or assistance.
With the former glove factory, the Development Fund’s involvement began in March 2016. At the time, the building had been vacant for more than two decades, and it needed significant work and parking in order for the property to be considered a viable space for a new business.
After much property investment, including the purchase and removal of two houses, the Kingdom Animal Hospital is up and running, serving people’s pets and, according to Kimbell, supporting the downtown economy. The owner of the business is leasing the building space from the Development Fund.
The purchase of the Maple Center Motel property makes three St. Johnsbury properties owned by the Development Fund, including the veterinary clinic building and an industrial park property at which BHS Composites operates.
Kimbell said the directors of the Development Fund recognized the value of a substantial village property.
“The fact is there so few properties in downtown St. Johnsbury that are developable,” he said.
The directors also determined their plan for the property would be unlike any of the previous groups interested in buying it. Those plans called for continued use of the structures as living space. The Development Fund doesn’t want those buildings for habitation.
“Others had taken a run at it and then backed away from it,” he said. “Our plan is to redevelop the property and not to work with what’s there,” he said.
Soon the Development Fund will be applying for demolition permits.
What comes after the buildings are gone is not yet known, Kimbell said. Fund directors are planning to meet and discuss ideas for the property’s future use at a meeting in three weeks.
The motel was built in 1952 under the ownership of Arthur J. “Bob” (1908-1966) and Lucienne (1910-2005) Dubois. It opened at a time when the town was being marketed as the “Maple Center of the World.”
