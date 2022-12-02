ST. JOHNSBURY — Senior capstone topics addressed at St. Johnsbury Academy on Friday widely varied.
From “Hiking with Gnomes!” to the “Nursing Shortage and its Impact”; from “Restoring a Chevy Square Body Pickup Truck” to “Fewer People, More Trees”; from posing the question: “What is School Really Teaching Us?” to offering a “Solution to College Athletes Getting Paid,” students tackled many different issues.
Over 70 students were tasked with choosing a topic, researching that topic and presenting it on Friday as the Academy’s first semester winds down. The remaining members of the senior class will do their capstone projects next semester. It’s a graduation requirement.
The Academy’s course guide notes the reason for the capstone requirement, calling it “a culmination of all previous learning.”
“It serves as an opportunity for students to demonstrate their mastery of our standards as they head to college, careers, and carry their overall Academy experience into their personal and professional lives,” the guide states.
Many of the students presenting on Friday took on some weighty topics. Skye Campbell’s capstone was called “Feeding the People: The Struggle of Food Insecurity in Vermont.” Max Weber presented “How to End Poverty.” Students Riku Momozawa spoke of the polarizing topic of gun control with his presentation, “The Difference Between American and Japanese Gun Control.”
Momozawa is Japanese. For a few years he and his family lived in Brazil before moving back to Japan. Brazil is where he developed a fear of gun violence. He called it “a gun society” and a place that is “very dangerous to walk around.”
Now that he is in the U.S., he said, he knows there are a lot of guns and used his capstone to present the difference between his native country and the U.S. in terms of gun ownership and gun-related deaths.
Practically no one in Japan owns a gun, he said. Only .3 of the country’s population has a gun, he said, compared to the U.S. where for every 100 people there are 125 guns.
Momozawa said gun ownership laws are strict. Handguns are banned. Shotguns and air rifles are allowed but only to people who meet rigorous criteria, which Momozawa shared.
He cited a statistic that states there were nearly 49,000 gun-related deaths in the U.S. in 2021. That same year in Japan, a country with over 125 million people, only one person was killed by a gun.
Momozawa said he wants the Vermont Legislature to consider more gun laws. When asked what criteria exist for gun ownership in Japan that he’d like to see in Vermont, he said no one should be able to purchase a gun without a doctor’s note that states they are mentally stable; they also shouldn’t have a history of drug dependency.
The seniors and their presentation titles:
Andrew Anderson, Reaching Teens Through Esports; Gabby Anzalone, Portraying Bipolar Disorder Through Film Photography; Camila Arandia, A Bazaar with Cause, Supporting a Mexican Orphanage; Kristi Audet, Financial Literacy in High School; Jaden Beardsley, How War Advances Technology; Gabriella Beaumier, A Paper Revolution; Kaiya Billig, What is School Really Teaching Us?; Norah Blankenship, Photography as Therapy; Camryn Bunnell, The History of the All-terrain Cycle; Logan Burgess, Woodworking through Japanese Design; CoCo Cai, Clay Dessert; Skye Campbell, Feeding the People: The Struggle of Food Insecurity in Vermont; Cailyn Carriere, Nursing Shortage and its Impact; Anna Casciari, Online Privacy (Smash Surveillance, Dawg!); Chris Charron, Identity Crisis: Where Punk Meets Gen Z; Anna Cochrane, How Technology Benefits People with Learning Disabilities; Tim Crane, Understanding Dog Behavior; Hannah Croteau, Children’s Basic Necessities; Aimee Crown, Early Childhood Development; Aaron DeLaBruere, Word of Microcontroller; Grace Denio, Ain’t Enough Pockets; Elizabeth Duranleau, CTE: Affects of Giving Back; Agustin Gil, Bitcoin: What is bitcoin?
Ashton Fischer, Restoring a Chevy Square Body Pickup Truck; Grace Hall, The Effects of Sunscreen on Coral Bleaching; Jayden Henderson, Control Your Emotions: Dance Therapy can be used to help Physically and Mentally; Rory Higgs, LGBTQ+ HERstory - Educating Queer Topics in Schools; Emmett Hinman, Building a Dirt Jumper; Hayley Holbrook, Life Through the Lines; Tony Huang, The Benefits of EV Charging Stations on Campus; Jenna Jones, American Rehab Programs and Relapse Rates; Omar Kalis, Toxic Masculinity and Fashion; Michaela Kane, Coexistence with Nature; Aidan Kimball, The “Art” of Building Relationships After Trauma; Patrick Hallett, The Mental Side of Sports: What are the Pros and Cons of Being a Student Athlete; Bodi Hamilton, Boxing Benefits; Ollie Huntington, The Lucifer Effect; Camden Ignjatovic, Specialization of Youth Sports; Jonathan Kalach, Policies Against Latino Immigrants; Joel Kline, Fewer People, More Trees; Julian Lumbra, DIY J-fashion;
Aden Marcotte, Songwriting in the Modern World; Jessie Matheson, Abenaki Culture Preservation in Vermont; Haley Mattei, The Challenge of School Shootings; Kaylee McCaffrey, Common Variable Immunodeficiency; Owen McClure, Self Reliance: ATV Maintenance & Repairs; Cameron McGregor, The Pool and You; Mason McKinstry, The Case for Expanding the US House of Representatives; Riku Momozawa, The Difference Between American and Japanese Gun Control; Tim Mooney, Change in Import Laws Could Improve our Economy; Quinn Murphy, Does any of this Matter?: Are Concussion Protocols and Prevention Tools Working?; Katie Nadeau, Handmade Tarot Deck; Brady Olden, Creating a Home Sugar Shack; Sarah Pennypacker, Early Adolescent Poetry; Gabe Pierce, Muscle v Motors: The Evolution of the Mountain Bike; James Piluso, Connecting Musicians in the NEK; Tristan Plante, How Exercising Affects Teens; Juno Plazek, Beauty and the Body; Tony Qiu, Rationality and Advantage of the Game Design Industry; Ashley Scott, Art as a Commodity; Joseph Scott, Why High School Students Should Consider a Non-Traditional Route; Raff Shea, The Solution to College Athletes Getting Paid; Nick Stein, Hidden Solar Farm: Bringing the Idea of Solar Canopies to Campus Parking Lot; Ella Switser, Connecting Generations through Film Photography; Hanson Tsai, Phone Addiction; Normand Vance, Transportation and Installation of Utility Poles; Kaylee Weaver, Shot Clock in High School Basketball; Max Weber, How to End Poverty; Nina Whitcomb, Shadow Work; Basil White, The Imprisonment of Being a Girl; Bowen Zhang, How Religion Influences People; Cathy Zhang, How Chinese Dialects Affect Education; Katlyn Zheng, Why is Consuming Less Beef Important?; Jenna Zorn, Hiking with Gnomes!
