ST. JOHNSBURY — Senior capstone topics addressed at St. Johnsbury Academy on Friday widely varied.

From “Hiking with Gnomes!” to the “Nursing Shortage and its Impact”; from “Restoring a Chevy Square Body Pickup Truck” to “Fewer People, More Trees”; from posing the question: “What is School Really Teaching Us?” to offering a “Solution to College Athletes Getting Paid,” students tackled many different issues.

