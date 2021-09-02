LYNDON — Sitting at a desk, listening to a lecture, and taking notes?
Braydon Payeur isn’t a fan.
The St. Johnsbury Academy senior prefers to learn by doing. That helps to explain why he gravitated to the school’s electrical program.
“Getting hands-on, getting out here, and actually doing stuff in the real world really does help me excel,” said Payeur, 17.
He is one of 15 students doing electrical work at Fenton Chester Arena this month.
Over the course of three weeks, they will bring the 41-year-old facility up to code and overhaul the lighting system, replacing fluorescent fixtures with energy-efficient LED.
They will install 57 LED lights total above the arena, over the stands, and in the locker rooms, bathrooms, parking lot and snack bar.
Seventh-year instructor, Jeremy Roberts said on-the-job training was critical to preparing students for the workforce.
“They’re treated like employees,” said Roberts, who worked 25 years as a private contractor. His lessons go beyond the trade. “I try to teach my students career-ready skills, and it doesn’t necessarily mean electrical. It means being on time, you’re courteous, you work hard, you work well with others.”
The Academy’s electrical program addresses a growing need.
The U.S. electrical industry is losing approximately 3,000 skilled workers annually, according to the National Electrical Contractors Association. Meanwhile, the Bureau of Labor Statistics expects that employment in the field will grow by 10 percent from 2018 to 2028.
Juniors and seniors in the Residential/Industrial Electricity I & II classes who are admitted to on-the-job training can accumulate up to 4,000 hours of work experience, half of what is required for a journeyman’s license.
“Employees are picking these students up quick because they’ve already done two years, they’re 18-years-old, and they’re halfway to their journeyman’s [license],” Roberts said. “So they could be in their early 20s with their journeyman’s and their masters [licenses]. Before they’re 25, they could be running crews.”
Beginner students will learn new skills at Fenton Chester Arena and those with more experience, like Payeur, will assume leadership roles and reinforce knowledge.
Payeur, who entered the Academy without a specific career in mind, said he discovered the electrical program as a sophomore. Over time he developed a passion for the work. Now he eyes a career as a residential electrician.
“As I was excelling, I found out that it was pretty fun to do. So I continued doing it and now I am in my second-year apprenticeship,” he said.
Under Roberts, the Academy’s electrical students perform commercial and residential work in exchange for experience.
Roberts often selects projects that students can take pride in afterward. Past projects have included the Barnet Town Garage, St. Johnsbury Town Garage, and St. Johnsbury Academy’s Brantview dormitory.
“We have tried to do community-based projects where we try to keep budgets down,” he said, adding, “We can save $10,000 to $20,000 on these projects.”
The FCA renovations are part of a grassroots effort to reopen the arena, which has been closed for over a year and a half due to COVID-19.
Non-profit RINK Inc. was awarded a five-year contract (renewable annually) to manage the facility. The non-profit and the Town of Lyndon have collectively pledged over $60,000 towards renovating and re-opening the rink for the 2021-2022 season.
The arena hosts the Lyndon Area Youth Hockey Association and three varsity high school programs (Lyndon Institute and St. Johnsbury Academy boys, Kingdom Blades Cooperative girls).
Payeur doesn’t play hockey but was excited to participate in the FCA renovations. He was gratified to give back to the community and glad to support his girlfriend, Danville senior, Liza Morse, who plays for the Kingdom Blades.
He looked forward to returning to the rink this winter, to watch hockey under the brighter LED lights, and take satisfaction in a job well done.
“That’s the best part about it. You come into some place and say ‘Wow, I did that.’ It looks good, people are giving you compliments on it,” he said. “It’s just cool to go back into the community and see what you’ve done.”
