ST. JOHNSBURY — A number of Academy students walked out of class on their last day of school on Thursday to protest what they believe has been the school’s poor handling of cultural issues like racism and sexual identity.
The students, totaling 39, lined up shoulder to shoulder on the sidewalk facing Colby Hall about noon. Many held signs noting a variety of messages. One read “Black Lives Matter. Trans lives matter. The Academy must do better.” On another a student wrote, “Ignorance is Bliss” with the word “Bliss” covered by an X and the word “Hurtful” added instead. One sign noted multiple messages: “Free Palestine,” “Combat Antisemitism,” “Black Lives Matter,” “LGBTQ+ rights are human rights” and “Silence is Tolerance.”
Several of the signs referenced the word “silence,” communicating a sense that the Academy is silent on contentious issues of race, sexual identity and sexual assault. Many of the masked students in the walkout had yellow tape forming an X over their covered mouths.
“Whether it be through microaggressions, whether it be through racism, anti-Semitism, how we identify or even with cases with sexual assault,” said Academy senior Cierra Manassa-Curnin, “(the Academy’s) silence is hurting us and their silence is hurting this community.”
Manassa-Curnin, 17, of St. Johnsbury, organized the walkout with fellow seniors Joanna Dahlan, 17, of Saudi Arabia, Ezra Willson, 18, St. Johnsbury.
“We cannot allow this (silence) to continue because silence is tolerance. It’s ignorance and it is hurting everyone. It’s creating a bubble that needs to be popped,” Manassa-Curnin told the assembled students.
She spoke for about 10 minutes to the group with no notes needed to prompt her message.
“This school is neutral on so many topics,” Manassa-Curnin said loud enough to be heard above the sound of vehicles passing on Main Street. “I ask them, ‘why not hang a Black Lives Matter flag?’ (they say) ‘we’d have to hang an all lives matter flag’ because the school likes to tiptoe around the matter that they don’t educate people on white ignorance and fragility.”
Prior to her address of her fellow students, Manassa-Curnin walked from Colby Hall with Academy Headmaster Dr. Sharon Howell to the line-up of students. Howell joined the students for a few minutes, listening to part of Manassa-Curnin’s speech and observing a moment of symbolic silence with the students.
Calling the Academy’s silence “loud,” Manassa-Curnin asked the group for three minutes of silence. “We’ll do three minutes of silence to show you guys how loud silence really is and while you do that I would like you to look upon this staple of a building, campus life, the headmaster’s office, all of it. Take it in.”
Manassa-Curnin said she planned to address the school body as a whole during Thursday morning chapel, but was told she couldn’t just prior to the start and was told it was because the faculty was uncomfortable with her message.
“The faculty is uncomfortable with a Black bisexual woman telling its student body to step up. Uncomfortable with a non-binary person telling the student body to step up,” she said.
She said it was part of the silence that the Academy wants to maintain.
“But if we’re not teaching awareness and we’re preaching ignorance what’s that going to do to the world?” she asked. “People get shot, hung, lynched, misidentified. People get beaten up, sexually assaulted and raped, but the school wants silence because silence is safe. Silence is ignorance and ignorance is bliss. It’s bliss if you’re white. It’s bliss if you’re straight.”
The organizers of the walkout and several signs referenced a sense that the Academy is about “performative activism” when it comes to sensitive cultural issues.
“There are rare moments of the school sort of speaking in an activist sense but there’s never action about it,” said Willson.
Academy Response
Dr. Howell was not available following the walkout event but provided some information about the school’s reaction to the walkout and its efforts related to addressing some of the concerns expressed by the students.
She wrote an email to faculty Wednesday night alerting them to the walkout and some of the issues surrounding it.
“Some of you may know that I have engaged a DEI (Diversity, Equity and Inclusion) practitioner from NMH (Northfield Mount Hermon School in Massachusetts) (Martha Neubert) to help us be intentional about how we consider diversity and promote inclusion in the current climate, which is a challenge that we know isn’t going away,” Howell wrote. “She is eager to talk and listen to focus groups of faculty, staff, students, etc. and to help us strategize as a whole school to move forward together in a way that feels true.”
The email to faculty encouraged them to allow students to walk out of class at 11:55 a.m. Thursday if the students wished.
“I think I speak for all when I say we are eager for a hopeful and optimistic ending to the year, and after so many positive, unifying moments in the past week or so, this (the walkout) feels potentially disheartening and divisive,” she wrote. “But I am hoping for a way to turn the energy in a positive direction and will make every effort to find it.”
A survey was created by the school with involvement from some students that was shared with the student body on Thursday. It’s called “SJA End Of Year Reflection Survey” and some of the questions speak to the concerns communicated in the walkout.
The survey does not ask for a name. A gender question gives the responder multiple options: male, female, nonbinary, gender non-conforming, transgender and questioning. The form seeks the responder’s preferred pronouns and their race and ethnicity.
Beneath a question asking the responder to assess the school year, the options range from “Better than I expected” to “Bananas.”
Additional questions invite the responders to assess whether the Academy is a “caring community,” whether it has “effective practices for inclusion and belonging,” whether it is responsive to concerns and whether it provides “effective spaces to talk about current events/issues.”
