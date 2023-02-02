Accessory Gets Deferred Sentence For Role In Elm Street Shooting
John Emerson III, 18, talks with his public defender, attorney Alan Franklin, in the courtroom at Caledonia County Superior Court on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019.

John H. “JJ” Emerson III, 22, of Newbury is now done in Caledonia Superior Court.

Emerson, of Newbury, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to accessory after the fact for helping convicted Elm Street shooter Arther Butler flee the scene in a motor vehicle in April of 2019. Emerson was given a three-year deferred sentence as part of a plea agreement.

