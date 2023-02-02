Accessory Gets Deferred Sentence For Role In Elm Street Shooting

John H. “JJ” Emerson III, 22, of Newbury is now done in Caledonia Superior Court.
Emerson, of Newbury, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to accessory after the fact for helping convicted Elm Street shooter Arther Butler flee the scene in a motor vehicle in April of 2019. Emerson was given a three-year deferred sentence as part of a plea agreement.
The conviction will be erased from Emerson’s record if he complies with all the conditions of probation for the next three years. The state dismissed an aggravated assault charge as part of the plea deal.
Caledonia Superior Court
Emerson almost settled his case by plea agreement in December 2019 but changed his mind just before the deal was finalized. Then in June, Emerson’s trial in Caledonia Superior Court ended in a hung jury.
Butler, of Topsham, was convicted of shooting Brandon Delude, 24, twice in the back.
The shooting occurred as Butler and Delude fought on the ground outside an apartment house on Elm Street leaving Delude paralyzed.
According to court documents, Emerson was with Butler that evening and carried a “folding rifle” into an apartment which investigators say started the confrontation. Witnesses say Emerson was told that the weapon was not wanted in the apartment and then words were exchanged between Delude and Emerson.
Police said Butler then became involved in the dispute over the gun which moved out onto the street where the shooting occurred.
Emerson was 18 years old at the time. Butler was 17.
Butler pleaded guilty last year guilty to the shooting and was convicted of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and violating conditions of release.
He was sentenced as part of a plea agreement to 40 months to ten years in prison, all suspended except for 40 months to serve and eight years of probation.
