Accident Closes Vermont I-91

Derby firefighters get ready to clear the site of a two-vehicle accident in Derby on Vermont 191, the Newport City access road to I-91, at noon Thursday. The accident closed the access road for about an hour. One vehicle had been removed as of noon. Firefighters said occupants were taken to North Country Hospital for treatment. Other details about the accident were not available at press time. (Photo by Robin Smith)
