Accident Fast Tracks Bridge Barrier Plan
A sketch of a protective barrier proposed for the Miller's Run Bridge in Lyndon, Vt. The steel barriers would be located on either end of the historic bridge to guard against oversized vehicle strikes. (Courtesy Photo)

LYNDON — Efforts to protect the Miller’s Run Covered Bridge gained urgency Tuesday after an oversized vehicle once again struck the bridge.

Town Administrator Justin Smith said that plans to build overhead clearance barriers on either end of the bridge will likely be fast-tracked after the accident.

