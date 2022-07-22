Accidental Fire at Bemis Block Apartments in Hardwick

HARDWICK — A lit candle in a resident’s apartment caused a fire to break out in the Bemis Block Apartments building, located in downtown Hardwick on Wednesday morning.
The sprinkler system immediately doused the fire which successfully prevented it from spreading throughout the building and endangering other residents. Area firefighters and emergency crews responded to the site quickly. Upon assessment of the scene, firefighters turned off the sprinkler system and remained on site. They were joined by building management technicians and clean-up professionals to assess the damage.
No injuries to people or property damages related to the fire are known. A building assessment is underway by insurance professionals. The cause of the fire is known and not considered suspicious. Assessment and clean-up efforts are ongoing.
Substantial smoke and water damage occurred in the apartment where the fire originated. Further water damage affected two additional apartments, hallways, the basement, and the Galaxy Bookstore and Scale House restaurant which are located at street level below the apartments.
Co-owners and co-developers, Lamoille Housing Partnership and Evernorth, say they are relieved that no one was hurt and grateful to the first responders’ professionalism and expediency.
“We are deeply committed to our residents and the Hardwick community,” Executive Director of Lamoille Housing Partnership Jim Lovinsky said. “LHP and our development and community partners are working with immediately affected Bemis Block residents and business owners to learn what their needs are, and make arrangements to get these folks what they need so that we can get them back on their feet as quickly as possible.”
Located on South Main Street in downtown Hardwick, Bemis Block Apartments is a mixed-use affordable housing development. Two commercial spaces at street level anchor the building and 14 income-eligible apartments upstairs are rented by lower and moderate-income seniors. The original Bemis Block building experienced a devastating fire in 2005, and was bought and redeveloped by Lamoille Housing Partnership and Evernorth; the first residents moved in in 2008.
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.