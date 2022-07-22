Accidental Fire at Bemis Block Apartments in Hardwick
A fire broke out in an apartment in the Bemis Block Apartments building, located in downtown Hardwick on the morning of Wednesday, July 20, 2022. (Photo by Kevin Doyon)

HARDWICK — A lit candle in a resident’s apartment caused a fire to break out in the Bemis Block Apartments building, located in downtown Hardwick on Wednesday morning.

The sprinkler system immediately doused the fire which successfully prevented it from spreading throughout the building and endangering other residents. Area firefighters and emergency crews responded to the site quickly. Upon assessment of the scene, firefighters turned off the sprinkler system and remained on site. They were joined by building management technicians and clean-up professionals to assess the damage.

