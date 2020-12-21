Accidents Cause No Injuries But Damage Vehicles

Nathan Ault

VSP — ST. JOHNSBURY

A Dec. 16 accident at the intersection of Hospital Drive and Memorial Drive (Route 5) caused no injuries, but caused extensive front-end damage to both vehicles. Police say a 2019 Subaru Impreza operated by Miguel Reynoso, 20, of St. Johnsbury, turned south onto Memorial Drive from Hospital Drive in front of a 2016 Nissan Pathfinder operated by Robert Souliere, 69, of Lyndonville, which police said resulted in the crash. Reynoso failed to yield to Souliere’s right of way, police stated, and was later issued a Vermont civil violation complaint for the motor vehicle violation.

