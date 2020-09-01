Accused Armed Robber Set For Release Into Custody Of Grandmother

Open court

A St. Johnsbury man accused of a three-day crime spree in July, including armed robberies at two Railroad Street businesses is about to be released from pre-trial detention.

On Monday, Judge Michael J. Harris approved the request by Dalton L. Kraft, 24, to be released into the custody of his grandmother, Fayette Deth, 67, at her 48 Eastern Ave. residence over the objection of Caledonia County State’s Attorney Jessica Zaleski.

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Load comments