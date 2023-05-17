Accused Armed Robber To Stay In Federal Custody After State Judge Released Him

BURLINGTON — An 18-year-old suspected drug dealer, who was released by the state court after his arrest on a charge of robbing at gunpoint a woman in Richmond, will remain in federal custody on related drug and gun charges, a federal magistrate said Wednesday.
Tashawn R. Ware of Brooklyn, N.Y. is both a danger to the community and a risk to flee from his two federal felony charges filed in Burlington, Magistrate Judge Kevin J. Doyle said at the end of the detention hearing in U.S. District Court.
The ruling came after Vermont Superior Court Judge Alison Arms had agreed to release Ware last week from a state prison and ordered him to live with his mother in Brooklyn with a 24-hour curfew. She said she was concerned about him being in an adult prison when some still consider him a juvenile under Vermont law.
The U.S. Probation Office had proposed similar release conditions, including electronic monitoring, but Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew Gilman fought back. Gilman noted nobody from any probation office had screened the Brooklyn residence to determine if it was a safe and appropriate place for Ware. Gilman also said it was unclear if the home even had a landline to hook up to the electronic monitoring device Ware would be required to wear.
Perhaps even more concerning, according to Gilman, was the federal court would be sending Ware back into a home where he lived while committing more than a dozen crimes over the past six years.
New York City Police reported Ware had “a significant number of sealed juvenile arrests” and eight were listed as felonies and eight were noted as misdemeanors. They include robbery (three times), grand larceny (four times), and menacing, possession of a weapon, reckless endangerment, unauthorized use of a vehicle, Gilman said in court papers.
The records also show Ware was shot in Brooklyn last July and the motive was listed as “gang.”
Assistant Federal Defender Sara Puls said the bullet remains in Ware and he needs to be careful because it struck his spine.
Puls said it was important for Ware to be allowed to return home. She said the arrest records don’t show Ware was convicted in those cases and there are no pending warrants.
Gilman said it appeared Ware recently had a criminal possession of stolen property charge resolved by adjournment with contemplation of dismissal. Gilman said that normally means if the person does not violate probation terms in the interim that the charge will be dropped.
Doyle said the stolen property was concerning to him because Ware should have known he needed to avoid crimes to have the arrest struck from his record, but instead he finds himself charged with the armed robbery in state court and gun and drug cases in federal court.
The Ware case is the latest to offer the sharp contrast between federal and state courts in Vermont.
The state court system has been broken for several years and few defendants are detained in pre-trial. State defendants frequently ignore citations and judicial summons ordering them into court. Many violate their conditions of release — sometimes more than once. They ignore other judicial orders. Each time, little or nothing is done to defendants for ignoring the state court orders.
The federal courts regularly hold defendants accountable for their actions. Those that fail to appear for hearings, violate release conditions, or ignore other court orders quickly find themselves in jail. While failures to appear for state court hearings are rarely held against defendants, they are used as a basis for federal detention.
Gov. Phil Scott was asked Wednesday about the Ware case during his weekly news conference. He said he remains concerned about efforts by the legislature to raise the age of juveniles in Vermont when there are inadequate facilities and programs to deal with dangerous youthful offenders.
The state legislature has passed a series of bills that reduce accountability. They include a move to classify criminals up to age 22 as “Youthful Offenders” and allow them to have their crimes and court records hidden from the public and eventually expunged.
During Ware’s federal court hearing, there also was some discussion about two serious disciplinary reports that he received while jailed at the Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans.
One jail report showed Ware was found to have cocaine hidden in a pen he had in his sock. He ended up with seven days in segregation, the report said.
The other violation involved Ware making crude and lewd comments to another older inmate to try to get him to fight, the report said. Ware refused commands from a corrections officer to go into his cell and the entire incident caused disruptions in the dayroom, the report said.
Gilman, in court papers, noted Ware had tried to flee from Winooski Police when they attempted to pull him over after the armed robbery. A high-speed chase ensued and Ware eventually pulled in behind the Day’s Inn on College Parkway across from St. Michael’s College. Ware then fled on foot and hid behind a car, but police found him and located a loaded 9-mm handgun he had discarded, records show.
The gun had been stolen from a vehicle parked on King Street in Burlington on June 28, 2022, the ATF said.
Richmond Police investigated the armed holdup that led to a state charge of assault and robbery with a weapon charge. Ware denied the charge.
Winooski Police said Ware is due in state court later this summer for the subsequent chase and the recovery two guns and four kinds of controlled substances.
When it looked like the state court might let Ware back into the community, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Firearms entered the case. ATF Special Agent Sam Brown filed a federal criminal complaint against Ware for charges of possession of a firearm to further his drug trafficking and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, powder cocaine and crack cocaine. More than one pound of marijuana also was found in his car, police said.
Richmond Police said $2,300 and a cellphone were stolen during the armed robbery in the parking lot at the Richmond Mobil Station near Exit 11 on Interstate 89 at about 4 p.m. April 26.
Catrina Sherman, 34, had called her friend, Samantha Cochran, 40, of Winooski for a ride, police said.
Ware and Cochran arrived and she got into the back seat and put her feet on a large quantity of marijuana, ATF Special Agent Sam Brown said in court papers.
Ware eventually pointed a handgun to the left thigh of Sherman and demanded her money, police said. When Sherman balked at surrendering her bag, she said Ware moved the muzzle of the dark handgun to the left side of her neck, Officer Alyson Dengler wrote in a court affidavit.
Ware’s companion, Cochran, warned her friend, Sherman, that the gunman would kill her if she did not surrender her money, Dingler’s affidavit said.
Puls said in court the only report of the gun being used was provided by Sherman, the victim. Puls said the meeting appeared to be about drug trafficking.
Ware and Cochran fled in the silver Chevrolet Malibu with a dented front passenger quarter panel among its damage, Dingler said.
Winooski Police spotted the New York-registered vehicle about 6:45 p.m. and Sgt. Michael McCormack and Officer Owen Dugan attempted to stop Ware for a traffic violation. They signaled for him to pull over, but he fled at high speed, Brown said in his affidavit.
They eventually made the arrest behind the Day’s Inn on College Parkway in Colchester.
A search of the car netter 624 bags of suspected fentanyl, along with 39 grams of the fentanyl. Also seized were over a pound of marijuana, 57 grams of suspected cocaine, a small amount of suspected crack cocaine, an additional loaded firearm, and $1,183.00 in cash.
The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration in Vermont took possession of the seized drugs and will send them to its northeast lab for analysis.
