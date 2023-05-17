Accused Armed Robber To Stay In Federal Custody After State Judge Released Him

Tashawn R. Ware

BURLINGTON — An 18-year-old suspected drug dealer, who was released by the state court after his arrest on a charge of robbing at gunpoint a woman in Richmond, will remain in federal custody on related drug and gun charges, a federal magistrate said Wednesday.

Tashawn R. Ware of Brooklyn, N.Y. is both a danger to the community and a risk to flee from his two federal felony charges filed in Burlington, Magistrate Judge Kevin J. Doyle said at the end of the detention hearing in U.S. District Court.

